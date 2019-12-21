The best sports programmes and documentaries to watch over Christmas and the new year

Saturday 21 December

Irish Rugby Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 6:15pm

An hour-long special determining the best Irish XV from 2010 to 2019.

Source: Jayne Russell/INPHO

Sunday 22 December

Hurling Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 8pm

An hour-long special determining the best hurling XV from 2010 to 2019.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Monday 23 December

Irish Football Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 8:15pm

An hour-long special determining the best Irish XI from 2010 to 2019

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Christmas Eve

Ballymun Kickhams (Passing it on)

eir Sport 1, 7pm (repeat)

The story of a GAA club that provided hope and guidance to the young people of Ballymun.

GAA – Cúil na Bliana 2019

TG4, 7:15pm

The 30 best hurling and football goals Of 2019, as voted for by the public.

James Carr with a smashing second goal!! Fantastic start for @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/cgPXPa4hx9 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 6, 2019

Gaelic Football Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 8pm

An hour-long special determining the best Gaelic football XV from 2010 to 2019.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Christmas Day

Where’s Your Pride?

eir Sport 1, 5pm (repeat)

After decades of heartache, Ireland finally clinched the Triple Crown twice in the 1980s. Key players, including Ollie Campbell and Ciaran Fitzgerald, share their memories of that time.

Kerr’s Kids: Irish Football’s Golden Generation

eir Sport 1, 21:15 (repeat)

In 1997, Ireland finished third in the FIFA World Youth Championships. In ’98, they were crowned European champions at both U16 & U18. Take look back at a golden age of Irish underage football.

St Stephen’s Day

Cool Runnings

RTÉ One, 10am

A Jamaican bobsled team fights many odds, including a reluctant coach, to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The Team That Turned Up

eir Sport 1, 8pm (repeat)

The story of one of the greatest Ireland teams of the amateur era. They could have won a Grand Slam in 1972 were not for political events on the island of Ireland.

Source: IRFU Collection/INPHO

Friday 27 December

Tin Cup

RTÉ One, 3:10am

A small-town Texas golf player qualifies and enters the US Open golf tournament in order to win the respect and love of his rival’s girlfriend.

Sunday 29 December

Float Like a Butterfly

RTÉ 2, 9:40pm

Raised in roadside camps in rural Ireland, Frances battles to champion her people inside the ring and out like her idol, Muhammad Ali.

Monday 30 December

Shane Lowry – Open

RTÉ One, 9:30pm

Award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker (Katie, Anthony Foley – Munsterman) tells the remarkable tale behind the Offaly man’s Open Championship win.

New Year’s Day

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Channel 4, 1am

An average guy is out to save his gym by participating in a dodgeball championship.

Sunday Best: 40 Years of the Sunday Game

RTÉ One, 1pm (repeat)

the story of how a GAA highlights programme became a national institution.

Netflix pick

The Dawn Wall

Legendary free climber Tommy Caldwell tries to get over heartbreak by scaling the Dawn Wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Hidden YouTube gem

Sugar Ray Robinson – The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion