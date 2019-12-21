This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The best sports programmes and documentaries to watch over Christmas and the new year

Book your place on the couch now!

By Gavan Casey Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 10:00 AM
14 minutes ago 1,233 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4937757

Saturday 21 December

Irish Rugby Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 6:15pm

An hour-long special determining the best Irish XV from 2010 to 2019.

rob-kearney-celebrates-scoring-their-second-try-with-garry-ringrose-and-jonathan-sexton Source: Jayne Russell/INPHO

Sunday 22 December

Hurling Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 8pm

An hour-long special determining the best hurling XV from 2010 to 2019.

patrick-horgan-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-goal Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Monday 23 December

Irish Football Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 8:15pm

An hour-long special determining the best Irish XI from 2010 to 2019

james-mcclean-and-robbie-keane Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Christmas Eve

Ballymun Kickhams (Passing it on)

eir Sport 1, 7pm (repeat)

The story of a GAA club that provided hope and guidance to the young people of Ballymun.

GAA – Cúil na Bliana 2019

TG4, 7:15pm

The 30 best hurling and football goals Of 2019, as voted for by the public.

Gaelic Football Team of the Decade

eir Sport 1, 8pm

An hour-long special determining the best Gaelic football XV from 2010 to 2019.

lee-keegan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Christmas Day

Where’s Your Pride?

eir Sport 1, 5pm (repeat)

After decades of heartache, Ireland finally clinched the Triple Crown twice in the 1980s. Key players, including Ollie Campbell and Ciaran Fitzgerald, share their memories of that time.

Kerr’s Kids: Irish Football’s Golden Generation

eir Sport 1, 21:15 (repeat)

In 1997, Ireland finished third in the FIFA World Youth Championships. In ’98, they were crowned European champions at both U16 & U18. Take look back at a golden age of Irish underage football.

St Stephen’s Day

Cool Runnings

RTÉ One, 10am

A Jamaican bobsled team fights many odds, including a reluctant coach, to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The Team That Turned Up

eir Sport 1, 8pm (repeat)

The story of one of the greatest Ireland teams of the amateur era. They could have won a Grand Slam in 1972 were not for political events on the island of Ireland.

the-ireland-team-1972 Source: IRFU Collection/INPHO

Friday 27 December

Tin Cup

RTÉ One, 3:10am

A small-town Texas golf player qualifies and enters the US Open golf tournament in order to win the respect and love of his rival’s girlfriend.

Sunday 29 December

Float Like a Butterfly

RTÉ 2, 9:40pm

Raised in roadside camps in rural Ireland, Frances battles to champion her people inside the ring and out like her idol, Muhammad Ali.

Monday 30 December

Shane Lowry – Open

RTÉ One, 9:30pm

Award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker (Katie, Anthony Foley – Munsterman) tells the remarkable tale behind the Offaly man’s Open Championship win.

New Year’s Day

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Channel 4, 1am

An average guy is out to save his gym by participating in a dodgeball championship.

Sunday Best: 40 Years of the Sunday Game

RTÉ One, 1pm (repeat)

the story of how a GAA highlights programme became a national institution.

Netflix pick

The Dawn Wall

Legendary free climber Tommy Caldwell tries to get over heartbreak by scaling the Dawn Wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Hidden YouTube gem

Sugar Ray Robinson – The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie