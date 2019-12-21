The best sports programmes and documentaries to watch over Christmas and the new year

Saturday 21 December
Irish Rugby Team of the Decade
eir Sport 1, 6:15pm
An hour-long special determining the best Irish XV from 2010 to 2019.
Sunday 22 December
Hurling Team of the Decade
eir Sport 1, 8pm
An hour-long special determining the best hurling XV from 2010 to 2019.
Monday 23 December
Irish Football Team of the Decade
eir Sport 1, 8:15pm
An hour-long special determining the best Irish XI from 2010 to 2019
Christmas Eve
Ballymun Kickhams (Passing it on)
eir Sport 1, 7pm (repeat)
The story of a GAA club that provided hope and guidance to the young people of Ballymun.
GAA – Cúil na Bliana 2019
TG4, 7:15pm
The 30 best hurling and football goals Of 2019, as voted for by the public.
James Carr with a smashing second goal!! Fantastic start for @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/cgPXPa4hx9— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 6, 2019
Gaelic Football Team of the Decade
eir Sport 1, 8pm
An hour-long special determining the best Gaelic football XV from 2010 to 2019.
Christmas Day
Where’s Your Pride?
eir Sport 1, 5pm (repeat)
After decades of heartache, Ireland finally clinched the Triple Crown twice in the 1980s. Key players, including Ollie Campbell and Ciaran Fitzgerald, share their memories of that time.
Kerr’s Kids: Irish Football’s Golden Generation
eir Sport 1, 21:15 (repeat)
In 1997, Ireland finished third in the FIFA World Youth Championships. In ’98, they were crowned European champions at both U16 & U18. Take look back at a golden age of Irish underage football.
St Stephen’s Day
Cool Runnings
RTÉ One, 10am
A Jamaican bobsled team fights many odds, including a reluctant coach, to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics.
The Team That Turned Up
eir Sport 1, 8pm (repeat)
The story of one of the greatest Ireland teams of the amateur era. They could have won a Grand Slam in 1972 were not for political events on the island of Ireland.
Friday 27 December
Tin Cup
RTÉ One, 3:10am
A small-town Texas golf player qualifies and enters the US Open golf tournament in order to win the respect and love of his rival’s girlfriend.
Sunday 29 December
Float Like a Butterfly
RTÉ 2, 9:40pm
Raised in roadside camps in rural Ireland, Frances battles to champion her people inside the ring and out like her idol, Muhammad Ali.
Monday 30 December
Shane Lowry – Open
RTÉ One, 9:30pm
Award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker (Katie, Anthony Foley – Munsterman) tells the remarkable tale behind the Offaly man’s Open Championship win.
New Year’s Day
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Channel 4, 1am
An average guy is out to save his gym by participating in a dodgeball championship.
Sunday Best: 40 Years of the Sunday Game
RTÉ One, 1pm (repeat)
the story of how a GAA highlights programme became a national institution.
Netflix pick
The Dawn Wall
Legendary free climber Tommy Caldwell tries to get over heartbreak by scaling the Dawn Wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.
Hidden YouTube gem
Sugar Ray Robinson – The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion
