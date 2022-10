Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup to reclaim his world No.1 spot. How many times has he now topped the world rankings? 6 7

8 9

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to a shock 21-3 loss to what unfancied team last Sunday? Washington Commanders Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers New England Patriots

Michael Carrick has been appointed as Middlesbrough manager. Who did he replace? Chris Wilder Rob Edwards

Steve Morison Jonathan Woodgate

Sky Sports announced the end of their TV broadcast partnership with the GAA after how many years working together? 6 7

8 9

Who became the final inter-county football side to appoint a manager for the 2023 season? Donegal Roscommon

Wicklow Down

Shamrock Rovers won their third Premier Division title in succession this week. What was the last club before Rovers to lift the title? Bohemians Cork City

St Patrick's Athletic Dundalk

Unai Emery has taken charge of Aston Villa. How many games did Steven Gerrard last in the job? 30 35

40 45

Ireland stunned title favourites England at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, but who did Ireland lose to in their opening game? Sri Lanka New Zealand

Australia Pakistan

The football All-Stars were announced this week. How many awards has Ciaran Kilkenny now picked up? 3 4

5 6