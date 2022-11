Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United last weekend. Against what team did he score his first? Arsenal Midtjylland

Liverpool Villarreal

What club were crowned Cork senior football champions last weekend? Nemo Rangers St Finbarr’s

Castlehaven Ballincollig

Following his win in Bermuda, how many PGA Tour victories has Seamus Power to his name? One Two

Three Four

Ireland underage star Trent Kone-Doherty scored a brace for Liverpool agains Ajax in Uefa Youth League on Tuesday. What League of Ireland club did he join Liverpool from? Shamrock Rovers St Pat's

Bohemians Derry City

The Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals take place tomorrow. Who are the current holders of the competition? France Australia

New Zealand England

Conor Murray wins his 100th international cap this weekend. How many other players have made a century of appearances for Ireland? Five Six

Seven Eight

Barcelona defender Pique has announced he will retire next week. What age is the World Cup winner? 34 35

36 37

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for his part in an anti-semitism furore. What team did Irving win his sole NBA title with? Cleveland Cavaliers LA Lakers

Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets

Na Piarsaigh regained the Limerick hurling title last Sunday. What team did they defeat in the final? Adare Patrickswell

Down Kilmallock