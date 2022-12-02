Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out until the early part of 2023 following surgery for what injury? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Ankle Wrist

Knee Back

Which former Ireland rugby international has ruled himself out of contention to become the next England head coach? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Ronan O'Gara ©INPHO/James Crombie Brian O'Driscoll

©INPHO/Evan Treacy Paul O'Connell ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Keith Wood

Clare dual star Ailish Considine has departed the Adelaide Crows after how many seasons with the AFLW side? SAM WUNDKE/AAP/PA Images 3 4

5 2

Former Man City player Kolo Toure has been named the new manager of which Championship outfit? Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images Birmingham Reading

Hull City Wigan

Who scored the winning goal for Japan that secured their progression to the last-16 of the World Cup while also dumping Germany out of the tournament? Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images Ritsu Doan Darko Vojinovic/AP/Press Association Images Ao Tanaka

Aijaz Rahi/AP/Press Association Images Yuto Nagatomo Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images Daizen Maeda

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez will step down from his position after his side was eliminated from the World Cup. When was he first appointed to the job? Zheng Huansong/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images 2016 2018

2015 2017

Paul Morris and which other Wexford hurling stalwart announced their inter-county retirement this week? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Lee Chin ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan Mark Fanning

©INPHO/Ashley Cahill Damien Reck ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Shaun Murphy

What did the FAI announce would be introduced in the Women's National League from the 2023 season onwards? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Half-time shows at matches Professional contracts for players

VAR Free physio treatment for every club

Eddie Jones described which former England head coach as "sad" this week? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Stuart Lancaster Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images Martin Johnson

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images Clive Woodward Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport Brian Ashton