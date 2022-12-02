Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 2 December 2022
Advertisement

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How well do you remember the week’s headlines?

7 minutes ago 356 Views 0 Comments

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out until the early part of 2023 following surgery for what injury?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Ankle
Wrist

Knee
Back
Which former Ireland rugby international has ruled himself out of contention to become the next England head coach?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Ronan O'Gara
©INPHO/James Crombie
Brian O'Driscoll

©INPHO/Evan Treacy
Paul O'Connell
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Keith Wood
Clare dual star Ailish Considine has departed the Adelaide Crows after how many seasons with the AFLW side?
SAM WUNDKE/AAP/PA Images
3
4

5
2
Former Man City player Kolo Toure has been named the new manager of which Championship outfit?
Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Birmingham
Reading

Hull City
Wigan
Who scored the winning goal for Japan that secured their progression to the last-16 of the World Cup while also dumping Germany out of the tournament?
Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
Ritsu Doan
Darko Vojinovic/AP/Press Association Images
Ao Tanaka

Aijaz Rahi/AP/Press Association Images
Yuto Nagatomo
Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
Daizen Maeda
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez will step down from his position after his side was eliminated from the World Cup. When was he first appointed to the job?
Zheng Huansong/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
2016
2018

2015
2017
Paul Morris and which other Wexford hurling stalwart announced their inter-county retirement this week?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Lee Chin
©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Mark Fanning

©INPHO/Ashley Cahill
Damien Reck
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Shaun Murphy
What did the FAI announce would be introduced in the Women's National League from the 2023 season onwards?
©INPHO/Evan Treacy
Half-time shows at matches
Professional contracts for players

VAR
Free physio treatment for every club
Eddie Jones described which former England head coach as "sad" this week?
©INPHO/Evan Treacy
Stuart Lancaster
Rebecca Naden/PA Archive/PA Images
Martin Johnson

David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images
Clive Woodward
Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport
Brian Ashton
True or false? All-Ireland camogie champions Kilkenny claimed all 15 All-Star awards for 2022.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie