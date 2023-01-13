Advertisement
Friday 13 January 2023
# thinking cap
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the week’s sporting headlines?
51 minutes ago

Which of these counties has NOT withdrawn from O'Byrne Cup fixtures this week?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Kildare
Louth

Longford
Offaly
And which manager claimed that the integrity of the competition was "shot?"
©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
Colm O'Rourke
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Liam Kearns

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Dessie Dolan
©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan
John Hegarty
Hugo Lloris announced his international retirement this week after earning how many caps for France?
Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images
145
150

148
130
Which England player has received a four-match ban but will be available for the start of the Six Nations?
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images
Billy Vunipola
Ben Whitley/PA Wire/PA Images
Maro Itoje

RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAP/PA Images
Henry Arundell
Ben Whitley/PA Wire/PA Images
Owen Farrell
Michelle O'Neill has been selected to feature as an assistant referee at this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup. What county is she from?
©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy
Dublin
Wexford

Cork
Wicklow
NFL player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest. Which club does he play for?
Matt Freed/AP/Press Association Images
Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Which of these jockeys suffered a leg fracture this week after falling during a race?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Jack Kennedy
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Rachael Blackmore

©INPHO/Tom Maher
Davy Russell
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Paul Townend
Naomi Osaka is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season after revealing that she is pregnant. How many Grand Slams has she won?
Rob Prange/Dppi/Zuma Press/PA Images
2
3

4
1
Which of these Leinster players was revealed this week to have suffered an injury setback?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Johnny Sexton
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Will Connors

©INPHO/Ben Brady
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Tadhg Furlong
And finally, Mayo icon Lee Keegan has announced his inter-county retirement after how many seasons of service to the Green and Red?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
10
11

12
14
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
