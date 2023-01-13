Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these counties has NOT withdrawn from O'Byrne Cup fixtures this week? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Kildare Louth

Longford Offaly

And which manager claimed that the integrity of the competition was "shot?" ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan Colm O'Rourke ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Liam Kearns

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Dessie Dolan ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan John Hegarty

Hugo Lloris announced his international retirement this week after earning how many caps for France? Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images 145 150

148 130

Which England player has received a four-match ban but will be available for the start of the Six Nations? Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images Billy Vunipola Ben Whitley/PA Wire/PA Images Maro Itoje

RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAP/PA Images Henry Arundell Ben Whitley/PA Wire/PA Images Owen Farrell

Michelle O'Neill has been selected to feature as an assistant referee at this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup. What county is she from? ©INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy Dublin Wexford

Cork Wicklow

NFL player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest. Which club does he play for? Matt Freed/AP/Press Association Images Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills New England Patriots

Which of these jockeys suffered a leg fracture this week after falling during a race? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Jack Kennedy ©INPHO/Tom Maher Rachael Blackmore

©INPHO/Tom Maher Davy Russell ©INPHO/Tom Maher Paul Townend

Naomi Osaka is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season after revealing that she is pregnant. How many Grand Slams has she won? Rob Prange/Dppi/Zuma Press/PA Images 2 3

4 1

Which of these Leinster players was revealed this week to have suffered an injury setback? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Johnny Sexton ©INPHO/Ben Brady Will Connors

©INPHO/Ben Brady Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Tadhg Furlong