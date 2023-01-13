Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Which of these counties has NOT withdrawn from O'Byrne Cup fixtures this week?
Kildare
Louth
Longford
Offaly
And which manager claimed that the integrity of the competition was "shot?"
Colm O'Rourke
Liam Kearns
Dessie Dolan
John Hegarty
Hugo Lloris announced his international retirement this week after earning how many caps for France?
145
150
148
130
Which England player has received a four-match ban but will be available for the start of the Six Nations?
Billy Vunipola
Maro Itoje
Henry Arundell
Owen Farrell
Michelle O'Neill has been selected to feature as an assistant referee at this summer’s Fifa Women’s World Cup. What county is she from?
Dublin
Wexford
Cork
Wicklow
NFL player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest. Which club does he play for?
Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Which of these jockeys suffered a leg fracture this week after falling during a race?
Jack Kennedy
Rachael Blackmore
Davy Russell
Paul Townend
Naomi Osaka is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season after revealing that she is pregnant. How many Grand Slams has she won?
2
3
4
1
Which of these Leinster players was revealed this week to have suffered an injury setback?
Johnny Sexton
Will Connors
Garry Ringrose
Tadhg Furlong
And finally, Mayo icon Lee Keegan has announced his inter-county retirement after how many seasons of service to the Green and Red?
10
11
12
14
