Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who will Vera Pauw's Ireland face in an international friendly next month?
Japan
China PR
Spain
Morocco
How many red cards were dished out in Fossa's All-Ireland junior club final win over Stewartstown Harps?
Six
Four
Five
Seven
Which of the following players was not included in Ireland's Six Nations squad?
Conor Murray
Jacob Stockdale
Joey Carbery
Keith Earls
Rafael Nadal's Australian Open defence ended in what kind of an injury?
Leg
Back
Hip
Wrist
Former Ireland U21 international Jake Mulraney has returned home after a stint in America. Which LOI club has he signed for?
St Patrick's Athletic
Shamrock Rovers
Derry City
Sligo Rovers
Ireland U20 and La Rochelle wing Ike Anagu has been in the headlines this week. In which county was he born?
Wexford
Wicklow
Waterford
Westmeath
Who scored Crystal Palace's stunning stoppage-time free-kick which ended Manchester United's winning run?
Michael Olise
Wilfried Zaha
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Odsonne Édouard
Orla Finn announced her inter-county retirement this week. How many All-Irelands did she win with Cork?
Four
Seven
Five
Six
Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearse got engaged after Munster's interior game last weekend. Who had the southern province just beaten?
Leinster
Connacht
Ulster
And finally, who won the Hero Cup last weekend?
Great Britain and Ireland
Continental Europe
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
