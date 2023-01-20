Advertisement
Friday 20 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
# Test Yourself
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the week’s sporting headlines?
1.9k
0
22 minutes ago

Who will Vera Pauw's Ireland face in an international friendly next month?
Japan
China PR

Spain
Morocco
How many red cards were dished out in Fossa's All-Ireland junior club final win over Stewartstown Harps?
Six
Four

Five
Seven
Which of the following players was not included in Ireland's Six Nations squad?
Conor Murray
Jacob Stockdale

Joey Carbery
Keith Earls
Rafael Nadal's Australian Open defence ended in what kind of an injury?
Leg
Back

Hip
Wrist
Former Ireland U21 international Jake Mulraney has returned home after a stint in America. Which LOI club has he signed for?
St Patrick's Athletic
Shamrock Rovers

Derry City
Sligo Rovers
Ireland U20 and La Rochelle wing Ike Anagu has been in the headlines this week. In which county was he born?
Wexford
Wicklow

Waterford
Westmeath
Who scored Crystal Palace's stunning stoppage-time free-kick which ended Manchester United's winning run?
Michael Olise
Wilfried Zaha

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Odsonne Édouard
Orla Finn announced her inter-county retirement this week. How many All-Irelands did she win with Cork?
Four
Seven

Five
Six
Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearse got engaged after Munster's interior game last weekend. Who had the southern province just beaten?
Leinster
Connacht

Ulster
And finally, who won the Hero Cup last weekend?
Great Britain and Ireland
Continental Europe
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     