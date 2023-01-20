Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who will Vera Pauw's Ireland face in an international friendly next month? Japan China PR

Spain Morocco

How many red cards were dished out in Fossa's All-Ireland junior club final win over Stewartstown Harps? Six Four

Five Seven

Which of the following players was not included in Ireland's Six Nations squad? Conor Murray Jacob Stockdale

Joey Carbery Keith Earls

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open defence ended in what kind of an injury? Leg Back

Hip Wrist

Former Ireland U21 international Jake Mulraney has returned home after a stint in America. Which LOI club has he signed for? St Patrick's Athletic Shamrock Rovers

Derry City Sligo Rovers

Ireland U20 and La Rochelle wing Ike Anagu has been in the headlines this week. In which county was he born? Wexford Wicklow

Waterford Westmeath

Who scored Crystal Palace's stunning stoppage-time free-kick which ended Manchester United's winning run? Michael Olise Wilfried Zaha

Jean-Philippe Mateta Odsonne Édouard

Orla Finn announced her inter-county retirement this week. How many All-Irelands did she win with Cork? Four Seven

Five Six

Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearse got engaged after Munster's interior game last weekend. Who had the southern province just beaten? Leinster Connacht

Ulster