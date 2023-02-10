Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Which Republic of Ireland International lined out for his club hours after his wife gave birth to a baby girl?
Robbie Brady
James McClean
Séamus Coleman
Shane Long
Who will the Republic of Ireland women's team face in a World Cup friendly at Tallaght Stadium in July?
France
England
Spain
Netherlands
LeBron James made NBA history this week, breaking the competition's all-time scoring record. Who previously held that honour?
Larry Bird
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Allen Iverson
Michael Jordan
UCC and which other third-level side will contest the 2023 Sigerson Cup final next week?
DCU
UCD
TU Dublin
UL
Which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations match against France through injury?
Johnny Sexton
Cian Healy
Andrew Porter
Garry Ringrose
Who kicked two late points to help Dublin hold off Cork and secure a win in the Ladies National League?
Carla Rowe
Hannah Tyrrell
Jennifer Dunne
Katie Sullivan
Which Galway footballer is unlikely to need surgery after suffering a knee injury at the weekend?
Rob Finnerty
Peter Cooke
Ian Burke
Damien Comer
True or false? Kilmacud Crokes have been formally announced as All-Ireland senior club football champions.
True
False
Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and which other All Blacks player will be playing their club rugby in Japan after the World Cup?
Brodie Retallick
Rieko Ioane
Ardie Savea
Sevu Reece
And finally, will Ireland beat France in the Six Nations this weekend?
Yes
Tá
Is Féidir Linn
Hup
