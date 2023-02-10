Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which Republic of Ireland International lined out for his club hours after his wife gave birth to a baby girl? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Robbie Brady ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne James McClean

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Séamus Coleman ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Shane Long

Who will the Republic of Ireland women's team face in a World Cup friendly at Tallaght Stadium in July? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo France England

Spain Netherlands

LeBron James made NBA history this week, breaking the competition's all-time scoring record. Who previously held that honour? imago sportfotodienst/Imago/PA Images Larry Bird Steve Lipofsky/Zuma Press/PA Images Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

CP CANADIAN PRESS/The Canadian Press/PA Images Allen Iverson IMAGO/DUOMO/PCN/Imago/PA Images Michael Jordan

UCC and which other third-level side will contest the 2023 Sigerson Cup final next week? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy DCU UCD

TU Dublin UL

Which of these players has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations match against France through injury? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Johnny Sexton ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Cian Healy

©INPHO/Tom Maher Andrew Porter ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Garry Ringrose

Who kicked two late points to help Dublin hold off Cork and secure a win in the Ladies National League? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Carla Rowe Hannah Tyrrell

Jennifer Dunne Katie Sullivan

Which Galway footballer is unlikely to need surgery after suffering a knee injury at the weekend? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Rob Finnerty ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Peter Cooke

©INPHO/James Crombie Ian Burke ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Damien Comer

True or false? Kilmacud Crokes have been formally announced as All-Ireland senior club football champions. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne True False

Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and which other All Blacks player will be playing their club rugby in Japan after the World Cup? Ben Whitley/PA Wire/PA Images Brodie Retallick Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images Rieko Ioane

Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images Ardie Savea JOEL CARRETT/AAP/PA Images Sevu Reece