Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to what injury? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Hamstring Wrist

Calf Back

Which Galway hurler scooped a Player of the Month award for June? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Gearóid McInerney ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy Evan Niland

©INPHO/Tom Maher Daithí Burke ©INPHO/Tom Maher Conor Whelan

Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid has been appointed as a first-team coach of which Premier League side? INPHO/Donall Farmer Nottingham Forest Sheffield United

Luton Town Fulham

Who ended a four-year title wait when they captured the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday? Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo Patrick Cantlay Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Rickie Fowler

Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Collin Morikawa Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Tony Finau

Steven Gerrard has been named the new head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. But what age is the Liverpool legend? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo 40 42

43 44

Which former Ireland international has been confirmed as Leinster's new Chief Operating Officer? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Guy Easterby ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Reggie Corrigan

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Girvan Dempsey ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Gordon D'Arcy

Ireland defender Enda Stevens has completed a move to which club after his release from Sheffield United? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Southampton Stoke

Watford Norwich City

Zach Tuohy is set to break the record of most games played in the VFL/AFL by an Irish-born player this weekend. What number of matches is he about to hit? Australian Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo 264 266

267 265

Which former Wales rugby international signed for Biarritz this week? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Rhys Webb PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Alun Wyn Jones

Independent Photo Agency / Alamy Stock Photo Justin Tipuric PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Mike Phillips