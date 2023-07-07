Advertisement
# Let's Get Quizzical
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
2.0k
5
1 hour ago

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to what injury?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Hamstring
Wrist

Calf
Back
Which Galway hurler scooped a Player of the Month award for June?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Gearóid McInerney
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy
Evan Niland

©INPHO/Tom Maher
Daithí Burke
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Conor Whelan
Former Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid has been appointed as a first-team coach of which Premier League side?
INPHO/Donall Farmer
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United

Luton Town
Fulham
Who ended a four-year title wait when they captured the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday?
Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo
Patrick Cantlay
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Rickie Fowler

Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Collin Morikawa
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Tony Finau
Steven Gerrard has been named the new head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. But what age is the Liverpool legend?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
40
42

43
44
Which former Ireland international has been confirmed as Leinster's new Chief Operating Officer?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Guy Easterby
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Reggie Corrigan

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Girvan Dempsey
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Gordon D'Arcy
Ireland defender Enda Stevens has completed a move to which club after his release from Sheffield United?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Southampton
Stoke

Watford
Norwich City
Zach Tuohy is set to break the record of most games played in the VFL/AFL by an Irish-born player this weekend. What number of matches is he about to hit?
Australian Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
264
266

267
265
Which former Wales rugby international signed for Biarritz this week?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Rhys Webb
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Alun Wyn Jones

Independent Photo Agency / Alamy Stock Photo
Justin Tipuric
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Mike Phillips
And finally, true or false? Hannah Dingley became the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club this week.
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

