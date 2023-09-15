Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette Labs.
Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
****
Advertisement
On Sunday, Wicklow native Dan Whelan officially became the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since what year?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
1980
1995
1985
1970
Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos, and which other player scored twice for Portugal in their 9-0 win over Luxembourg in their Euro 2024 qualifier?
Moritz Müller / Alamy Stock Photo
Bruno Fernandes
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Diogo Jota
Sportimage Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Diogo Dalot
Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo
Bernardo Silva
NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered what season-ending injury in the first game of the season with the New York Jets?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Achilles tear
ACL
Broken kneecap
Compound leg fracture
Which of these former Limerick stars has been appointed the new manager of the county's minor hurlers?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Séamus Hickey
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Andrew O'Shaughnessy
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Niall Moran
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Shane Dowling
South Africa's Malcom Marx has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup with a knee injury. What position does he play for the Springboks?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Hooker
Tighthead prop
Loosehead prop
Flanker
Joe Canning is part of the backroom team that has been appointed to take over the Galway U20 hurlers. But which other former Tribesmen player is the new manager?
©INPHO/James Crombie
James Skehill
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Ollie Canning
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Fergal Healy
©INPHO/ Tom Honan
Eugene Cloonan
Why did Tadhg Beirne wear a suit to and from training with Ireland this week at the Rugby World Cup?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
He loves the song 'Suit & Tie.'
He feels more comfortable in formal wear.
He had nothing else to wear because some of his gear is in the laundry.
It was a fine for being a few seconds late to training.
Which former Republic of Ireland international has been named on the Ireland women's coaching staff alongside Colin Healy this week?
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Olivia O'Toole
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Emma Byrne
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Karen Duggan
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Áine O'Gorman
Who scored a penalty for the Netherlands as part of their victory over Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifier clash?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Mats Wieffer
Daley Blind
Virgil van Dijk
Cody Gakpo
And finally, is it good news that changes will be made to national anthems being played at the Rugby World Cup after a public outcry over the choir renditions?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Yes
Oh God, yes
Thankfully
Common sense prevails
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word LINEOUT to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.