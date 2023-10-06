Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Which of these players will earn their 100th cap for Ireland in their World Cup clash with Scotland?
Johnny Sexton
Garry Ringrose
Peter O'Mahony
Bundee Aki
True or false? Interim manager Eileen Gleeson will remain in charge of the Ireland Women's National team until December.
True
False
Who did the Chicago Bears defeat to end their 14-game losing streak in the NFL?
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
Denver Broncos
Which of these former Dublin footballers has been appointed as the new manager of Louth?
Ger Brennan
Bryan Cullen
Ciarán Whelan
Alan Brogan
Newcastle secured their first Champions League home victory in 20 years this week against PSG. What was the final score?
2-0
4-1
3-0
2-1
Which of these players has NOT been nominated for the 2023 LGFA Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award?
Leah Caffrey
Jennifer Dunne
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
Eilish O'Dowd
James McClean has announced that he will retire from international football at the end of the 2023 season. In what year did he earn his call-up to the Ireland squad?
2013
2011
2009
2012
Which of these Cork hurlers announced their inter-county retirement this week?
Patrick Horgan
Alan Cadogan
Séamus Harnedy
Conor Lehane
Peter 'Chap' Cleere has been named as the new Kilkenny camogie manager. How many All-Ireland titles did the Cats win under his predecessor Brian Dowling?
2
1
3
0
And finally, will Ireland beat Scotland this weekend to go full steam ahead into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals?
Yes!
Of course
Tá
No question
