Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

New Zealand's Sam Cane has received an initial suspension of how many games after his red card in the World Cup final?
DPPI Media/Alamy Live News
5
4
3
1
Which well known rugby figure has been appointed the acting Head of High Performance with Horse Sport Ireland?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Bernard Jackman
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Brian O'Driscoll
©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag
Donal Lenihan
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Lynne Cantwell
Phil Neville has been named as the new manager of which MLS club?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Portland Timbers
Nashville SC
Houston Dynamo
New York Red Bull
Who was ratified as the new Cork minor hurling manager this week?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Anthony Nash
Jimmy Barry Murphy
Joe Deane
John Meyler
Which of these camogie stars was crowned the 2023 senior player of the year at the All-Star awards?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Amy O'Connor
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Beth Carton
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Saoirse McCarthy
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Hannah Looney
Republic of Ireland's Leanne Kiernan made a return to action with Liverpool this week after recovering from which injury?
Majestic Media Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Ankle
Shoulder
Knee
Back
Garry Ringrose and which other player will co-captain Leinster for the 2023/2024 season?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Max Deegan
©INPHO/Ben Brady
James Ryan
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
Jordan Larmour
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Tadhg Furlong
Evan Ferguson signed a new contract with Brighton this week which runs until which year?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
2027
2028
2029
2025
Who has been ratified as the new Mayo Ladies manager for the next three years?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Tom Parsons
©INPHO/James Crombie
Stephen Rochford
©INPHO/James Crombie
Trevor Mortimer
©INPHO/James Crombie
Liam McHale
Andrew Conway has announced his retirement from rugby after scoring how many tries for Munster?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
50
40
65
25
