Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these golf stars joined the controversial LIV circuit this week?
Jordan Spieth
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Tyrrell Hatton
Donegal's Yvonne Bonner announced her AFLW retirement this week after stints with Adelaide Crows and which other club?
Melbourne Demons
Fremantle
Geelong Cats
GWS Giants
Which of these players was among Ireland's six goal-scorers in their Nations League group victory over Northern Ireland?
Lucy Quinn
Denise O'Sullivan
Jamie Finn
Ruseha Littlejohn
Daniel Wiffen made history this week by winning Ireland's first-ever gold medal at the European Aquatics Championships. In which event did he achieve this feat?
50m front crawl
400m backstroke
400m freestyle
50m butterfly
Which former Republic of Ireland international has been appointed as the new assistant boss at Sheffield United?
Paul McShane
Colin Healy
John O'Shea
Keith Andrews
Clare dual star Podge Collins announced his inter-county retirement this week. In which year did he win a hurling All-Star award?
2009
2013
2011
2014
Beauden Barrett has committed to another World Cup cycle with the All Black. How many caps has he won with his country so far?
100
110
123
125
Tipperary's Aisling McCarthy has switched AFLW clubs by joining Fremantle Dockers from the West Coast Eagles. Which of these sides has she also represented in the sport?
Western Bulldogs
Adelaide Crows
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Who scored twice for Manchester United in their Premier League win over Chelsea on Wednesday night?
Bruno Fernandes
Alejandro Garnacho
Antony
Scott McTominay
And finally, Leinster's Ross Byrne has been ruled out of action until 2024 with what injury?
Knee
Arm
Thigh
Ankle
