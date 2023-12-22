Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
*****
Advertisement
Who scored the winning penalty for Galway's St Thomas' in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Ballygunner?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Conor Cooney
©INPHO/Gary Carr
David Burke
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Evan Duggan
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy
Oisín Flannery
Eileen Gleeson was appointed as the Republic of Ireland women's manager this week. What county is she from?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Dublin
Meath
Wicklow
Kildare
Kilkerrin-Clonberne defeated Ballymacarbry in the Ladies All-Ireland senior club football final last Sunday to win how many titles in-a-row?
©INPHO/Ken Sutton
4
2
5
3
Which of these players did NOT score during Liverpool's 5-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night?
News Images LTD/Alamy Live News
Dominik Szoboszlai
AP Photo/Jon Super
Curtis Jones
BSR Agency/Alamy Live News
Cody Gakpo
News Images LTD/Alamy Live News
Darwin Nunez
Clare's Ailish Considine announced her retirement from the AFLW after winning two titles with which club?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Adelaide Crows
Brisbane Lions
Melbourne Demons
Western Bulldogs
Which Connacht player made his 200th appearance for the province in their heavy defeat to Saracens?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Bundee Aki
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Jack Carty
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Caolin Blade
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Finlay Bealham
RG Snyman made a sensational switch from Munster to Leinster this week. How many international caps has he earned so far for South Africa?
©INPHO/James Crombie
30
32
34
40
An international double-header of friendly matches have been announced for the Republic of Ireland against Belgium and which other nation?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
France
Norway
Switzerland
Croatia
Which former Galway footballer has replaced John O'Mahony as manager of Salthill-Knocknacarra?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Finian Hanley
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Gary Fahey
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
John Divilly
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Gary O'Donnell
Caelan Doris has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the IRFU but do you know which county he was born in?
©INPHO/Nick Elliott
Cork
Limerick
Dublin
Mayo
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word RELEASE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold and been in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week to be in with a chance of of winning a Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?