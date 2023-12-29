Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
How many penalties did Harry Byrne score to ensure victory over Munster in the URC on St Stephen's Day?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
4
5
3
6
Alan Browne was on target for Preston this week as they defeated which side in the Championship?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
West Brom
Leicester City
Southampton
Leeds
Andy Warwick and which other player scored tries for Ulster in their inter-pro victory over Connacht?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Rob Baloucoune
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Nick Timoney
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Jacob Stockdale
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
John Cooney
Which England player is set to miss the start of the Six Nations due to a groin injury?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Manu Tuilagi
News Images LTD / Alamy Stock Photo
Henry Slade
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Jamie George
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Maro Itoje
Darwin Nunez's goal for Liverpool against Burnley was his first time to score in how many matches?
Sportimage Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
8
12
11
13
Kyogo Furuhashi and which other player scored a goal in Celtic's win against Livingston?
Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Luis Palma
Scottish Borders Media / Alamy Stock Photo
Calum McGregor
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Liam Scales
Daizen Maeda
Daizen Maeda
Derry's Daryl Gurney defeated Ricky Evans on Thursday to advance to the last 16 at the PDC World Championship. What was the final score?
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
4-2
3-1
3-2
4-3
True or false? The Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick came from last to first to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton this week.
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
Who did the Cleveland Browns to secure a spot in the NFL play-offs for the first time in 21 years?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
LA Rams
New York Jets
Who scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their comeback victory over Aston Villa?
Sportimage Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Rasmus Højlund
Sportimage Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Alejandro Garnacho
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Marcus Rashford
Sportimage Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Bruno Fernandes
