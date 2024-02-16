Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Daniel Wiffen made history this week by becoming the first Irish swimmer to win a long course medal at the World Aquatics Championships. Which event did he triumph in? ©INPHO/Andrea Masin 800m Freestyle 1500m Freestyle

200m Backstroke 200m Breaststroke Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion and which other player are among four Republic of Ireland internationals who have returned to the squad from long-term injuries? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Ruesha Littlejohn ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Megan Campbell

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Leanne Kiernan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Denise O'Sullivan Who did the Kansas City Chiefs defeat to win back-to-back Super Bowls? New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers

LA Rams Detroit Lions True or false? Ireland's Mikey Johnston scored a goal in the opening minute of his first start for West Brom this week. True False Arsenal will play which club in what will be the first sell-out WSL fixture at the Emirates Stadium this weekend? Chelsea Manchester City

Manchester United Liverpool Who was crowned man of the match for Ulster University in their Sigerson Cup final victory over UCD? Darragh Canavan Ruairí Canavan

Ben McCarron Oisín McCann Three-in-a-row chasers UL will face which team in the Fitzgibbon Cup final this weekend? Mary I University of Galway

UCC MTU Cork Jurgen Klinsmann has been sacked as manager of South Korea after how long in the position? 1 year 2 years

4 years 3 years Colin Healy and which former Republic of Ireland international have been appointed as assistant coaches for the women's national side? Olivia O'Toole Yvonne Tracy

Emma Byrne Karen Duggan Former Ireland U20 international Diarmuid Kilgallen has signed a two-year deal with Munster from which club? Leinster Connacht

