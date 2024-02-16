Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Daniel Wiffen made history this week by becoming the first Irish swimmer to win a long course medal at the World Aquatics Championships. Which event did he triumph in?
800m Freestyle
1500m Freestyle
200m Backstroke
200m Breaststroke
Niamh Fahey, Aoife Mannion and which other player are among four Republic of Ireland internationals who have returned to the squad from long-term injuries?
Ruesha Littlejohn
Megan Campbell
Leanne Kiernan
Denise O'Sullivan
Who did the Kansas City Chiefs defeat to win back-to-back Super Bowls?
New England Patriots
San Francisco 49ers
LA Rams
Detroit Lions
True or false? Ireland's Mikey Johnston scored a goal in the opening minute of his first start for West Brom this week.
True
False
Arsenal will play which club in what will be the first sell-out WSL fixture at the Emirates Stadium this weekend?
Chelsea
Manchester City
Manchester United
Liverpool
Who was crowned man of the match for Ulster University in their Sigerson Cup final victory over UCD?
Darragh Canavan
Ruairí Canavan
Ben McCarron
Oisín McCann
Three-in-a-row chasers UL will face which team in the Fitzgibbon Cup final this weekend?
Mary I
University of Galway
UCC
MTU Cork
Jurgen Klinsmann has been sacked as manager of South Korea after how long in the position?
1 year
2 years
4 years
3 years
Colin Healy and which former Republic of Ireland international have been appointed as assistant coaches for the women's national side?
Olivia O'Toole
Yvonne Tracy
Emma Byrne
Karen Duggan
Former Ireland U20 international Diarmuid Kilgallen has signed a two-year deal with Munster from which club?
Leinster
Connacht
Ulster
London-Irish
