Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Clíodhna Moloney has been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales. When did she last make an international appearance?
2021
2022
2019
2018
Which of these players have NOT been announced to be leaving Munster?
Neil Cronin
Colm Hogan
Andrew O’Mahony
Peter O'Mahony
Ireland lost out 2-0 to England in their Euro 2025 qualifier this week. Who scored the first goal for the Lionesses in that game?
Alex Greenwood
Lauren James
Alessia Russo
Lauren Hemp
The Waterford footballers enjoyed a brilliant win over Tipperary in the Munster championship on Sunday. When was their last win in that competition?
2009
2008
2010
2015
A woman refereeing a men's Six Nations and World Cup Test match is inevitable. Who said that this week?
Joy Neville
Nigel Owens
Wayne Barnes
Brian O'Driscoll
Stephen Cluxton has been named in the Dublin squad for their meeting with Meath in the Leinster SFC this weekend. What age is the Parnell's goalkeeper?
40
44
43
42
Where in Cork did Ronan O'Gara bring his La Rochelle team for training this week ahead of their Champions Cup showdown with Leinster?
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Highfield Rugby Club
Páirc Uí Rinn
Fota Island
Who defeated Leona Maguire in the final of the LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas on Sunday?
Nelly Korda
Lilia Vu
Lydia Ko
Lexi Thompson
True or false? Camogie players must still wear skorts after motions to amend the playing uniform were defeated at the organisation's annual congress.
True
False
And finally, can Rory McIlroy still win the Masters?
Hell No!
Go on Rory!
No Chance!
FORE RIIIIIGHT!
