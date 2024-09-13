Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
In which country did Sharlene Mawdsley win a women's 400m final this week?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ireland
France
Switzerland
Germany
Which rapper has been selected to headline the Super Bowl in February 2025?
Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire
Kendrick Lamar
Alamy Stock Photo
Jay-Z
Alamy Stock Photo
Kanye West
Alamy Stock Photo
Cardi B
Sports commentator George Hamilton will be joining which station after finishing up a 40-year career with RTÉ?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Virgin Media
Premier Sports
Sky Sports
TNT Sports
Leanne Kiernan signed a new deal with Liverpool on Monday. How many goals has she scored since joining the club in 2021?
©INPHO/James Crombie
22
15
25
19
Malachy O'Rourke has been appointed the new manager of the Tyrone footballers. But do you know what county he is from?
©INPHO/Evan Logan
Fermanagh
Derry
Down
Monaghan
Mark Keane has signed a contract extension with Adelaide Crows which will last until 2028. Which AFL club did he previously play for?
AAP Image/Matt Turner
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Hawthorn
Which player has been chosen to captain Leinster this season?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
James Ryan
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Caelan Doris
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Tadhg Furlong
The Ireland women's cricket team earned their first ODI victory over England this week since what year?
©INPHO/Leah Scholes
2002
2011
2001
2005
Fotis Ioannidis and which other player scored the goals for Greece in their which Nations League win over Republic of Ireland?
Alamy Stock Photo
Anastasios Bakasetas
Alamy Stock Photo
Anastasios Chatzigiovanis
Alamy Stock Photo
Manolis Siopis
Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Christos Tzolis
Who will Ireland play first in next year's Women's Six Nations championship?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
France
England
Wales
Scotland
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?