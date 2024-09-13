Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

In which country did Sharlene Mawdsley win a women's 400m final this week? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Ireland France

Switzerland Germany

Which rapper has been selected to headline the Super Bowl in February 2025? Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire Kendrick Lamar Alamy Stock Photo Jay-Z

Alamy Stock Photo Kanye West Alamy Stock Photo Cardi B

Sports commentator George Hamilton will be joining which station after finishing up a 40-year career with RTÉ? ©INPHO/James Crombie Virgin Media Premier Sports

Sky Sports TNT Sports

Leanne Kiernan signed a new deal with Liverpool on Monday. How many goals has she scored since joining the club in 2021? ©INPHO/James Crombie 22 15

25 19

Malachy O'Rourke has been appointed the new manager of the Tyrone footballers. But do you know what county he is from? ©INPHO/Evan Logan Fermanagh Derry

Down Monaghan

Mark Keane has signed a contract extension with Adelaide Crows which will last until 2028. Which AFL club did he previously play for? AAP Image/Matt Turner Melbourne Western Bulldogs

Collingwood Hawthorn

Which player has been chosen to captain Leinster this season? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland James Ryan ©INPHO/Ben Brady Caelan Doris

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Tadhg Furlong

The Ireland women's cricket team earned their first ODI victory over England this week since what year? ©INPHO/Leah Scholes 2002 2011

2001 2005

Fotis Ioannidis and which other player scored the goals for Greece in their which Nations League win over Republic of Ireland? Alamy Stock Photo Anastasios Bakasetas Alamy Stock Photo Anastasios Chatzigiovanis

Alamy Stock Photo Manolis Siopis Sipa US/Alamy Live News Christos Tzolis