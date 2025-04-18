Hope, redemeption and chaos on historic night of agony and relief for Manchester United

FOR ANY OTHER team or any other club the most natural thing in the world would be to embrace the sense of divine fate that comes with such a thrilling victory.

Surely a 7-6 aggregate quarter-final win like this over Lyon means the Europa League can only be destined for one place?

“Name on the trophy”, and all that.

But this is Manchester United in 2025. Absolutely nothing makes sense and absolutely no one can say with certainty of the effect it will have for Ruben Amorim for the remainder of this season, let alone beyond.

The head coach has a moment that will go down in club lore but it could mean absolutely nothing for the future.

The 127 minutes of action played on this historic European night at Old Trafford – Opta confirmed that it was “the first match in major European football history to see five goals scored after extra-time” – left you desperately wanting more of the mayhem while simultaneously unable to cope with the level of farce.

“Football, bloody hell,” someone with a stand named after them in the stadium once said.

Jim Ratcliffe wants to knock the place down and build a new monument that will apparently be more befitting of the future, but occasions like this and nights like this in a place like this are a reminder that the greatness of the past should never be viewed as some kind of hindrance.

Advertisement

Andre Onana celebrates with boss Ruben Amorim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“In this club, this stadium, you always have a feeling something can happen,” Amorim said afterwards.

And he is right. There are no ghosts that haunt or pressures that should burden those truly capable of carrying on a tradition of excellence and success. Only the weak crumble, and until Bruno Fernandes inspired that sensational comeback in the final six minutes of extra-time, it looked as though this would be the latest capitulation.

Lyon were reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute when Corentin Tolisso was shown a second yellow card. The midfielder had inspired what looked like becoming an incredible comeback of their own 18 minutes earlier when he was the third player in white to win a header in the United box.

Six minutes later, when it was still 11 v 11, Nicolás Tagliafico got on the end of a cross at the back post that should have been cleared before it made it that far.

Harry Maguire would be needed in the other penalty box later in the night when, incredibly, United found themselves trailing 4-2 on the night – 6-4 on aggregated, against the side with 10 men by the 110th minute.

Lyon carved United open down the right – Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw all buckling under pressure – before Rayan Cherki drilled a lovely shot past Andre Onana from outside the box. When Shaw then conceded a needless penalty with a clumsy foul, Alexander Lacazette converted and almost the entire Lyon squad converged in front of their dugout to celebrate.

This was the point when it should have been all done. Some United fans began to leave and gaps around the stadium were as obvious as the ones in the team’s midfield and defence.

Harry Maguire (right) heads the winner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But if this is the start of a farewell to Old Trafford than Amorim has at least provided a moment of his own to add to the memories. If the United manager or his players involved in this occasion slept at all when they returned to their homes they would have been replaying what happened next in their dreams.

It is the Theatre, after all.

Casemiro won the penalty that Fernandes slotted away.

Hope.

Fernandes and Casemiro then linked up sharply on the edge of the box to allow Kobbie Mainoo a quarter of a chance to shoot. A deft chop onto his right then created space that turned it into a half chance for the academy graduate. The caressed finish that followed into the far corner levelled the tie.

Redemption.

And then, Casemiro to the fore again, receiving a pass from another academy star, Harry Amass, before wedging in a ball that Rory McIlroy could have done with on the 13th to make things just a little more routine at Augusta on Sunday. Clearly, the preference is agonising tension and the release of emotion it elicits.

Waiting to meet the precision cross at the back post was Maguire. He directed the header into the far corner and the net rippled. Old Trafford exploded.

Chaos.

Incredibly, United didn’t concede another goal. A long and memorable night came to an end with absolutely no one talking about the fine goals from Manuel Ugarte and Dalot that put United 2-0 up what seemed like a lifetime earlier.

No United fan will forget this night as long as they live. It’s why they sing Man United will never die, when no one knows if it will even be enough to save their season.