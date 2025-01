Which of these Republic of Ireland stars announced their international retirement this week? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Louise Quinn ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Niamh Fahey

©INPHO/Nikola Krstic Diane Caldwell ©INPHO/James Crombie Katie McCabe

Which player has been selected as England's new captain ahead of their upcoming Six Nations campaign? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Luke Cowan-Dickie ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Ben Curry

©INPHO/Andrew Fosker Marcus Smith ©INPHO/James Crombie Maro Itoje

Carla Ward is the new Ireland WNT manager. Which of these clubs has she NOT taken charge of? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Aston Villa Arsenal

Sheffield United Birmingham City

Arsenal star forward Gabriel Jesus has been struck down with which injury? Alamy Stock Photo ACL Achilles

Broken collar bone Herniated disc

Amad Diallo's hat-trick secured victory for Man United over Southampton on Thursday night. But whose own goal gave the Saints an early lead? Alamy Stock Photo Manuel Ugarte Alamy Stock Photo Matthijs de Ligt

Alamy Stock Photo Bruno Fernandes Manuel Ugarte Lisandro Martínez

Uncapped loosehead prop Jack Boyle has been included in Ireland's 36-man squad for the 2025 Six Nations. But do you know what age the Leinster forward is? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo 22 24

25 21

Watergrasshill were crowned All-Ireland intermediate hurling club champions last Sunday. What county are they from? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Galway Tipperary

Wexford Cork

Who has been named as the new captain of the Limerick hurlers? ©INPHO/James Crombie Cian Lynch ©INPHO/James Crombie Sean Finn

©INPHO/James Crombie Aaron Gillane ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Dan Morrissey

Tom McKibbin is set to make a shock move from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Where in Northern Ireland is he from? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Omagh Belfast

Killybegs Derry City