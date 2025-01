Sam Prendergast has been selected to start at out-half for Ireland in their Six Nations opener against England. What county is he from? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Dublin Meath

Kildare Wexford

Arsenal's Katie McCabe was sent off in a WSL clash with which side last Sunday? SPP Sport Press Photo Man City Chelsea

Man United Brighton

Dessie Farrell has revealed that Paul Mannion and which other player are unlikely to play for Dublin in 2025? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy Jack McCaffrey ©INPHO/Tom Maher Stephen Cluxton

©INPHO/Leah Scholes Cormac Costello ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Brian Howard

True or false? Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both made holes-in-one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. ©INPHO/James Crombie True False

Which Ireland goalkeeper has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season? Max O\'Leary Max O'Leary ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Mark Travers

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo David Harrington ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Gavin Bazunu

What injury has ruled Tadhg Furlong out of selection for Ireland this weekend? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Ankle Shoulder

Calf Hamstring

Who did Leanne Kiernan score against to help Liverpool reach the fifth round of the FA Cup? James Giblin/Alamy Live News Bristol City Brighton

Durham West Ham

Reigning champions Ulster University will face which side in the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy DCU UCD

TU Dublin TUS Midlands

Which Australian city will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final? Alamy Stock Photo Melbourne Sydney

Perth Adelaide