The Lions squad was announced this week. Which of these Irish players did NOT make the cut? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Johnny Sexton ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Bundee Aki

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Tadhg Beirne ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Robbie Henshaw

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the new Roma manager but do you know how old the Portuguese manager is? Clive Brunskill/PA Wire/PA Images 55 56

58 57

Mason Mount and which other player scored for Chelsea as they defeated Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final? Alter Photos/SIPA USA/PA Images Thiago Silva Neill Hall/AP/Press Association Images César Azpilicueta

Neil Hall/PA Wire/PA Images Kai Havertz Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Timo Werner

Ireland captain Katie McCabe signed a new long-term deal with Arsenal this week. When did she first join the London club? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 2014 2016

2015 2018

La Liga have launched an investigation after which Barcelona player reportedly threw a party for his team-mates? pressinphoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Lionel Messi Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Gerard Piqué

Dppi/Maria Jose Segovia/Zuma Press/PA Images Antoine Griezmann pressinphoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Sergio Busquets

Tanya Watson became Ireland's first female diver to qualify for the Olympic Games this week. But do you know her age? ©INPHO/Yutaka 16 19

18 20

Which Premier League player thanked medics this week for helping him recover from malaria? Clive Brunskill/PA Wire/PA Images Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images Kevin De Bruyne

Jon Super/AP/Press Association Images Marcus Rashford : Peter Powell/PA Wire/PA Images Harry Kane

Keith Higgins has been named captain of the Mayo hurlers for 2021. In what year did he win a Nicky Rackard Cup with his county? ©INPHO/Tom Beary 2017 2016

2011 2015

Which British pop singer has been unveiled as Ipswich Town’s shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 campaign? AJM/EMPICS Entertainment Harry Styles Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images Ed Sheeran

Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images Dua Lipa Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images Rita Ora