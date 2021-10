Who scored Ireland's opening goal in their monumental World Cup qualifier win in Finland? Katie McCabe Denise O'Sullivan

Megan Connolly Lucy Quinn

Which club knocked reigning champions Ballymun Kickhams out of the Dublin senior football championship last weekend? Kilmacud Crokes St Jude's

St Vincent's Lucan Sarsfields

John Treacy today announced that he will retire as CEO of Sport Ireland. At which Olympics did he win a silver medal in the marathon? 1984 1980

1976 1988

A Manchester United player was sent off in the second half of their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford. Name him? Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba

Harry Maguire Bruno Fernandes

Who did the Ireland women's hockey team beat on Sunday to win the EuroHockey trophy and seal a place at the World Cup? Belarus Wales

France Spain

Which Ireland rugby player spoke about his lengthy layoff with concussion this week, having recently been named in Andy Farrell's squad for the Autumn Internationals? Caelan Doris Johnny Sexton

Peter O'Mahony Cian Healy

Long-serving Galway defender Gary O'Donnell announced his retirement this week, but what club does he hail from? Kilkerrin-Clonberne Corofin

Tuam Stars Annaghdown

What country has Aston Villa defender Matty Cash been given the all-clear to play for? Lithuania Slovakia

Estonia Poland

Which of the following Irish rugby internationals misses out on the upcoming November Tests due to injury? Beibhinn Parsons Dorothy Wall

Kathryn Dane Eimear Considine