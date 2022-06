Michael Obafemi bagged a goal and an assist for Ireland in the win over Scotland before limping off with what kind of injury? Knee Groin

Hamstring Ankle

Who scored a second-half goal for Mayo in Saturday's win over KIldare at Croke Park? Lee Keegan Cillian O'Connor

Eoghan McLaughlin Oisin Mullin

Max Verstappen won Sunday's Grand Prix. Where did it take place? Azerbaijan Monaco

Canada Spain

Rory McIlroy defended his Canadian Open title over the weekend, but who finished runner-up? Justin Thomas Sam Burns

Tony Finau Justin Rose

Serena Williams is set to make a surprise return to Wimbledon a year on from her last match. At which round did she go out of the tournament in 2021? First Second

Third Fourth

"I’d accepted that I wasn’t ever going to hurl again." Who said that this week? Shane Kingston Cian Lynch

Shane O'Donnell Stephen Bennett

Andrew Goodman has been appointed Leinster's new assistant coach. Where is he from? Australia New Zealand

South Africa England

Stage One of An Rás Tailteann kicked off with a ceremonial start from where on Wednesday? RDS Tallaght Stadium

Aviva Stadium Croke Park

Blaithin Mackin has joined Melbourne for the upcoming AFLW season. Which county does she represent? Meath Dublin

Armagh Donegal