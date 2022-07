Ireland equalled their record away win in Georgia on Monday. What was the final score in Gori? 11-0 9-0

10-0 8-0

Who scored Galway's winning penalty in their dramatic All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final victory over Armagh? Matthew Tierney Shane Walsh

Robert Finnerty Damien Comer

Where is the Irish Open being held this week? The K Club Lahinch

Galgorm Castle Mount Juliet

Who captained Ireland against the Maori All Blacks? Keith Earls Bundee Aki

Jordan Larmour Cian Healy

Former England U21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter said he was open to playing for Ireland this week. Which Championship club did he recently join? QPR Coventry City

Birmingham City Derby County

James Horan has stepped down as Mayo manager. How many All-Ireland finals did he guide the Green and Red to across his two stints at the helm? Three Five

Four Six

Which of the following big names is still in the running in the singles at Wimbledon? Emma Raducanu Andy Murray

Carlos Alcaraz Serena Williams

Who won't be in Ireland's World Cup pool next year after having an appeal rejected this week? Scotland South Africa

Romania Spain

Celtic have secured Portuguese winger Jota on a permanent deal, from which club? Porto Sporting Lisbon

Benfica Braga