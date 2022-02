Tipperary great Padraic Maher retired from hurling this week. How many All-Stars did he win? Three Six

Five Four

Who won the Australian Open last weekend? Rafael Nadal Roger Federer

Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic

The Ireland Women's Sevens team took silver at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Cup. Who came out on top in the final in Seville? England Australia

Canada Russia

Name the Championship club Jeff Hendrick has joined on loan for the remainder of the season? QPR Reading

Huddersfield Bournemouth

Tom Brady officially retired this week. What age is the NFL icon? 43 46

45 44

Which of the following Irish players was named in the AFLW Team of the Week? Orla O'Dwyer Cora Staunton

Áine Tighe Sarah Rowe

Roy Keane has been linked with a return to the Sunderland job this week. In what year was he first appointed Black Cats boss? 2005 2008

2006 2007

Which of the following Mayo players suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Sigerson Cup action? Cillian O'Connor Oisin Mullin

Conor Loftus Tommy Conroy

Anthony Barry departed Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland set-up today to join Belgium's. At which Premier League club does he also coach? Manchester United Arsenal

Chelsea Everton