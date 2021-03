Colm Cooper joined the Dr Crokes management team for 2021 this week. How many All-Irelands did Gooch win with Kerry on the field of play? 3 5

4 6

Which Manchester United player was on target against AC Milan in last night's Europa League clash at Old Trafford? Harry Maguire Daniel James

Bruno Fernandes Amad Diallo

Phil Healy just missed out on a medal at the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, but what time - also a PB - did she run in the 400m final? 51.94 51.49

51.90 51.09

Which Ireland player signed a new IRFU contract on Monday? Joey Carbery Keith Earls

Jacob Stockdale Conor Murray

Barcelona made their earliest exit from the Champions League since what year this week? 2006 2005

2008 2007

Top midfielder Fiona McHale has returned to the Mayo set-up, but which club does she hail from? Moy Davitts Carnacon

Kilmoremoy CL MacHale Rovers

Shane Lowry enjoyed a strong opening round at The Players Championship, but when did he win The Open? 2018 2019

2017 2016

The Women's Rugby World Cup has officially been postponed to 2022. Where was it due to take place? New Zealand Australia

South Africa France

Who beat Roger Federer in his second match back from an 13-month layoff at the Qatar Open? Dan Evans Nikoloz Basilashvili

Andrey Rublev Roberto Bautista Agut