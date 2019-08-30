TagsSee other tags
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
Pop quiz, hotshot.
In what weight class did Roscommon woman Aoife O'Rourke impress at during her medal-winning run at this week's European Elite Boxing Championships?
Bantamweight
Lightweight
Flyweight
Middleweight
Ireland's Rugby World Cup opponents Russia will play a warm-up fixture against which province?
Munster
Connacht
Leinster
Ulster
Name the NFL quarterback who unexpectedly retired this week?
Philip Rivers
Blake Bortles
Andrew Luck
Sam Darnold
Polish club Legia Warsaw displayed a likeness of which historical figure during a Europa League qualifier in Scotland this week?
Pope John Paul II
Frederic Chopin
Marie Curie
Agnieszka Radwańska
Aileen Gilroy, pictured here playing soccer for Ireland, has become the latest Irish player to sign for an AFLW club. What county is she from?
Galway
Mayo
Cork
Dublin
Name the South African rugby star who fell foul of doping controls this week?
Eben Etzebeth
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Makazole Mapimpi
Ireland's Sam Bennett struck a rich vein of form at La Vuelta. Can you name the team the Tipp man rides for?
Mitchelton-Scott
Team Jumbo
Bora–Hansgrohe
Movistar
Which of these wingers was selected in the All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad?
George Bridge
Julian Savea
Waisake Naholo
Nehe Milner Skudder
What ex-Kilkenny star was this week proposed as the new Offaly hurling manager?
Henry Shefflin
Eoin Larkin
DJ Carey
Michael Fennelly
Name the Olympic track legend who fortunately escaped serious injury after a bus crash?
Bernard Lagat
Wilson Kipketer
David Rudisha
Seb Coe
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Ah sure... better luck next time.
