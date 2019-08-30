Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pop quiz, hotshot.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 5:00 PM
In what weight class did Roscommon woman Aoife O'Rourke impress at during her medal-winning run at this week's European Elite Boxing Championships?
Bantamweight
Lightweight

Flyweight
Middleweight
Ireland's Rugby World Cup opponents Russia will play a warm-up fixture against which province?
Munster
Connacht

Leinster
Ulster
Name the NFL quarterback who unexpectedly retired this week?
Philip Rivers
Blake Bortles

Andrew Luck
Sam Darnold
Polish club Legia Warsaw displayed a likeness of which historical figure during a Europa League qualifier in Scotland this week?
Pope John Paul II
Frederic Chopin

Marie Curie
Agnieszka Radwańska
Aileen Gilroy, pictured here playing soccer for Ireland, has become the latest Irish player to sign for an AFLW club. What county is she from?
Galway
Mayo

Cork
Dublin
Name the South African rugby star who fell foul of doping controls this week?
Eben Etzebeth
Aphiwe Dyantyi

Pieter-Steph du Toit
Makazole Mapimpi
Ireland's Sam Bennett struck a rich vein of form at La Vuelta. Can you name the team the Tipp man rides for?
Mitchelton-Scott
Team Jumbo

Bora–Hansgrohe
Movistar
Which of these wingers was selected in the All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad?
George Bridge
Julian Savea

Waisake Naholo
Nehe Milner Skudder
What ex-Kilkenny star was this week proposed as the new Offaly hurling manager?
Henry Shefflin
Eoin Larkin

DJ Carey
Michael Fennelly
Name the Olympic track legend who fortunately escaped serious injury after a bus crash?
Bernard Lagat
Wilson Kipketer

David Rudisha
Seb Coe
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Ah sure... better luck next time.
