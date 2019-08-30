Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

In what weight class did Roscommon woman Aoife O'Rourke impress at during her medal-winning run at this week's European Elite Boxing Championships? Bantamweight Lightweight

Flyweight Middleweight

Ireland's Rugby World Cup opponents Russia will play a warm-up fixture against which province? Munster Connacht

Leinster Ulster

Name the NFL quarterback who unexpectedly retired this week? Philip Rivers Blake Bortles

Andrew Luck Sam Darnold

Polish club Legia Warsaw displayed a likeness of which historical figure during a Europa League qualifier in Scotland this week? Pope John Paul II Frederic Chopin

Marie Curie Agnieszka Radwańska

Aileen Gilroy, pictured here playing soccer for Ireland, has become the latest Irish player to sign for an AFLW club. What county is she from? Galway Mayo

Cork Dublin

Name the South African rugby star who fell foul of doping controls this week? Eben Etzebeth Aphiwe Dyantyi

Pieter-Steph du Toit Makazole Mapimpi

Ireland's Sam Bennett struck a rich vein of form at La Vuelta. Can you name the team the Tipp man rides for? Mitchelton-Scott Team Jumbo

Bora–Hansgrohe Movistar

Which of these wingers was selected in the All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup squad? George Bridge Julian Savea

Waisake Naholo Nehe Milner Skudder

What ex-Kilkenny star was this week proposed as the new Offaly hurling manager? Henry Shefflin Eoin Larkin

DJ Carey Michael Fennelly