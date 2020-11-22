BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

How Jack Charlton's 'carpet-baggers' qualified for USA 94 and more of the week's best sportswriting

Stick the kettle on and treat yourself to this lot.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 8:30 AM
10 minutes ago 110 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5272806

alan-mcloughlin-17111993 Alan McLoughlin celebrates after the Republic of Ireland's game against Northern Ireland in November 1993. Source: INPHO

“In the end, and despite a bomb threat on their hotel, the Irish players insisted on playing. The pride of many of them had been pricked by legendary Northern Irish manager Billy Bingham, who was taking charge of his last game, as he described Ireland’s stars as ‘carpet-baggers’. Many of the fans on the night were willing to say worse.”

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney recalls the dramatic climax to qualification for the 1994 World Cup.

* * *

“Even more so than usual, these past few weekends have felt at times like somebody has made a mistake somewhere along the way and at any moment there’s going to be a hand on the shoulder saying it’s time to go home. It isn’t that the games have been amazing – this dispatch is coming from Croke Park in the wake of Dublin v Laois, which might just have been the least engaging sporting event in recorded history. But we’re allowed to go to matches when virtually nobody else can. It feels like a gift. Some of it is surreal. It feels vaguely illegal to be able to park on Clonliffe Road and leave yourself a 70-yard walk to the front door.”

(€) For the Irish Times, Malachy Clerkin on the privilege of being present for behind-closed-doors sport. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

* * *

“In case you may have missed it, the good Dokter, upon the appointment of Jonathan Hill as the new FAI chief executive that he’ll be reporting to, duly produced a 15-slide player development document in his own capacity as the sport’s high performance technical director. The document claims its proposed ‘elite player pathway’ is based on ‘best international practice’ when actually almost all sports and international research suggests that the thrust of it is anything but.”

An FAI document calling for ‘elite’ 12-year-olds to specialise in football isn’t evidence-based or child-centred, writes the Irish Examiner’s Kieran Shannon.

* * *

“Fifty years along, we are still talking about how we need to do more research. Fifty years on, it feels as if we’re discovering this problem all over again. But what if people have been talking about it, writing about it, studying it, suffering from it, all the time? Right there in plain sight. The question, then, is why it took so long for us to notice.”

Andy Bull of The Guardian addresses the historical research and testimony linking brain damage with football.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie