Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Andy Farrell with Rassie Erasmus last weekend. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Team news

Rassie names completely unchanged Boks 23 for second Irish clash

It’s the most experienced Boks team ever named.
11.37am, 9 Jul 2024
658
1
Murray Kinsella Reports from uMhlanga

SPRINGBOKS BOSS RASSIE Erasmus has named a completely unchanged matchday 23 for the second Test against Ireland in Durban on Saturday [KO 4pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

While Ireland have lost hooker Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey and have several other injury worries ahead of the clash at Kings Park Stadium, the South Africans came through their first Test win unscathed.

Their selection for the second Test is the most experienced team in Springbok history with a combined total of 990 caps.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will become the most-capped midfield pairing in South African rugby history as they play together for the 30th time this Saturday.

South Africa (v Ireland):

15. Willie le Roux 
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
10. Handré Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk 

1. Ox Nché
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Franco Mostert
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Kwagga Smith

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Vincent Koch
19. Salmaan Moerat
20. RG Snyman
21. Marco van Staden
22. Grant Williams
23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].

Author
Murray Kinsella
murray@the42.ie
@Murray_Kinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     