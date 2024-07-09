Rassie names completely unchanged Boks 23 for second Irish clash

SPRINGBOKS BOSS RASSIE Erasmus has named a completely unchanged matchday 23 for the second Test against Ireland in Durban on Saturday [KO 4pm Irish time, Sky Sports].
While Ireland have lost hooker Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey and have several other injury worries ahead of the clash at Kings Park Stadium, the South Africans came through their first Test win unscathed.
Their selection for the second Test is the most experienced team in Springbok history with a combined total of 990 caps.
Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will become the most-capped midfield pairing in South African rugby history as they play together for the 30th time this Saturday.
South Africa (v Ireland):
15. Willie le Roux
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
10. Handré Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk
1. Ox Nché
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Franco Mostert
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Kwagga Smith
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Vincent Koch
19. Salmaan Moerat
20. RG Snyman
21. Marco van Staden
22. Grant Williams
23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].