Rassie names completely unchanged Boks 23 for second Irish clash

SPRINGBOKS BOSS RASSIE Erasmus has named a completely unchanged matchday 23 for the second Test against Ireland in Durban on Saturday [KO 4pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

While Ireland have lost hooker Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey and have several other injury worries ahead of the clash at Kings Park Stadium, the South Africans came through their first Test win unscathed.

Their selection for the second Test is the most experienced team in Springbok history with a combined total of 990 caps.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will become the most-capped midfield pairing in South African rugby history as they play together for the 30th time this Saturday.

South Africa (v Ireland):

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ox Nché

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Kwagga Smith

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Vincent Koch

19. Salmaan Moerat

20. RG Snyman

21. Marco van Staden

22. Grant Williams

23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].