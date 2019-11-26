This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kane on the double as Spurs seal Champions League progression in two-goal comeback win

Olympiacos took a two-goal lead in London tonight, but were eventually seen off by Jose Mourinho’s side.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 9:51 PM
17 minutes ago 1,351 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4907626
Harry Kane celebrates his second goal tonight.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SECURED a place in the last-16 of this season’s Champions League with a dramatic come-from-behind win against Olympiacos. 

Jose Mourinho’s side trailed 2-0 after just 19 minutes, through goals from Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo. Mourinho responded by replacing Eric Dier with Christian Eriksen after just 29 minutes, and his side halved the deficit just before the break as a defensive howler allowed Dele Alli tap the ball in from a couple of yards out. 

A quick throw-in was the provenance of Spurs’ equaliser within five minutes of the break.  Serge Aurier chucked the ball down the line for Lucas Moura, who pulled the ball back for Harry Kane, who scuffed the ball into the net. Amid the celebrations, Mourinho embraced the ball-boy who ensured the throw could be taken quickly. 

Spurs then hit the front with 20 minutes to go, thanks to a terrific first-time finish by Aurier, and sealed the win a few minutes later when Kane helped a wicked Eriksen free-kick into the net. 

Spurs are guaranteed to progress as group runners-up, and will wrap up the group stage in a dead-rubber away to Bayern Munich on Matchday six. 

Bayern tied up top spot with a 6-0 hammering of Red Star Belgrade, in which Robert Lewandowski scored four times. 

Full report to follow 

Gavin Cooney
