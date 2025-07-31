Squiban solos to Tour de France stage win, Le Court maintains lead

MAEVA SQUIBAN secured a home win on the sixth stage of the women’s Tour de France on Thursday, as history-maker Kim Le Court held on to her overnight lead.

Frenchwoman Squiban broke free from the chasing pack with 30km to go and soloed home to secure the victory in 3hr 20min 46sec, after a mountainous 123.7km slog from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Mia Griffin was 104th, Lara Gillespie was 110th, and Fiona Mangan came 123rd.

Advertisement

Griffin is now 90th overall, one place ahead of Gillespie, while Mangan is 120th.

“It’s incredible, I don’t know what to say! When they told me I had 1min 20sec, 1min 30sec (lead), I didn’t really believe it,” said Squiban.

“I had Amalia (Debarges) from the team waiting for me with Haribo at the finish, that motivated me even more! It’s a special day for us,” added the 23-year-old from Brest.

Compatriot Juliette Labous finished second, with Le Court completing the podium as the Mauritian held onto the yellow jersey she claimed on Wednesday when she became the first African to win a stage on the women’s Tour.

“It could only have been better if I had won the stage. I felt really good today. The goal was to control the race,” said Le Court.

The 29-year-old has a 26sec lead over France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in the overall classification, with Polish reigning champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma a further 4sec behind.

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands, considered the pre-race favourite by many, sits fourth overall with a 31sec gap to Le Court.

Friday’s seventh stage will see the peloton arrive in the Alps, with a hilly 159.7km run from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery on the cards.

– © AFP 2025