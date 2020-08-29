Senior stars hit the net as St Brendan's defeat Legion to reach Kerry last four

Diarmuid O'Connor. in action for St Brendan's against Legion.

DIVISIONAL TEAM ST Brendan’s are back in the Kerry senior football semi-finals for the second successive year with county stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor both hitting the net in their quarter-final win today.

St Brendan’s ran out 2-17 to 1-9 winners over Killarney Legion in the opening quarter-final tie played at Austin Stack Park today.

The opening quarter saw St Brendan’s surge ahead 0-6 to 0-2 as they built on last week’s opening round success over West Kerry. Then Kerry senior duo Barry and O’Connor both raised green flags to push them in front 2-7 to 0-6 by the interval.

Legion, who held on for a narrow triumph last Sunday over Kerins O’Rahilly’s, tried to rally in the second half with Jamie O’Sullivan grabbing a goal for them but they lost out in the end by 11 points.

The second quarter-final this evening sees the reigning champions East Kerry take on St Kieran’s at 7.15pm.

More to follow…