Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 29 August, 2020
Senior stars hit the net as St Brendan's defeat Legion to reach Kerry last four

The other quarter-final tie this evening sees reigning champions East Kerry face St Kieran’s.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
Diarmuid O'Connor. in action for St Brendan's against Legion.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Diarmuid O'Connor. in action for St Brendan's against Legion.
Diarmuid O'Connor. in action for St Brendan's against Legion.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DIVISIONAL TEAM ST Brendan’s are back in the Kerry senior football semi-finals for the second successive year with county stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor both hitting the net in their quarter-final win today.

St Brendan’s ran out 2-17 to 1-9 winners over Killarney Legion in the opening quarter-final tie played at Austin Stack Park today.

The opening quarter saw St Brendan’s surge ahead 0-6 to 0-2 as they built on last week’s opening round success over West Kerry. Then Kerry senior duo Barry and O’Connor both raised green flags to push them in front 2-7 to 0-6 by the interval.

Legion, who held on for a narrow triumph last Sunday over Kerins O’Rahilly’s, tried to rally in the second half with Jamie O’Sullivan grabbing a goal for them but they lost out in the end by 11 points.

The second quarter-final this evening sees the reigning champions East Kerry take on St Kieran’s at 7.15pm.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

