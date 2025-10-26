Late Myers Murray point clinches Cork title for St Finbarr's

St Finbarr’s 1-14

Nemo Rangers 1-13

CILLIAN MYERS MURRAY is the man, and St Finbarr’s are the kings of Cork football for the 11th time after they edged their great rivals from Trabeg in a super Cork Premier Senior Football Final played in Pairc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

Four times the Barrs had come up short against Nemo at the final hurdle but a Myers Murray point in the 62nd minute put them ahead, and defensive resolve coupled with a Conor Horgan effort that hit the post got them over the line.

It was cruel justice on Horgan who kicked a sublime two-pointer to level the game for the fifth time in the 61st minute.

The Barrs trailed by 1-9 to 0-10 at the break, but an outstanding third quarter put them back on track. A Brian Hayes goal was sandwiched by points from Steven Sherlock and Ethan Twomey. Another from Sherlock put them 1-13 to 1-9 ahead before Nemo’s inevitable fight back.

However, there was to be no denying the Barrs.

The Barrs edged a highly entertaining opening half by 0-5 to 0-4. They were level three times, all the scores came from play, there were nine different scorers, and it was Ethan Twomey’s 13th minute point that gave St Finbarr’s the lead.

William Buckley and Mark Hill battle. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

An orange flag from Brian Hayes then gave them a cushion worthy of the breeze before Nemo enjoyed a purple patch. Mark Cronin clipped a point, before setting up Kevin O’Donovan for a rocket of a goal and though William Buckley responded for the Barrs, Cronin’s third of the half put Nemo 1-6 to 0-8 in front.

Nemo’s own Bryan Hayes then landed a two-pointer, Mark Hill fisted a point and the Barrs looked in trouble. Crucially, there was still time for Sherlock to convert a free from outside the arc to leave his side trailing by 1-9 to 0-10 at the break.

Any doubts they had were soon dispelled, and they now can look forward to a campaign in Munster.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Steven Sherlock (0-5, 0-2 2-point free, 0-1 free), Brian Hayes (1-2, 0-2 2-pointer), Ethan Twomey and William Buckley (0-2 each), Cillian Myers Murray, Conor Dennehy and Rickey Barrett (0-1 each)

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Mark Cronin (0-5, 0-3 frees), Kevin O’Donovan (1-1), Bryan Hayes (0-3, 0-2 2-pointer), Conor Horgan (0-2, 2-pointer), Stephen Cronin and Mark Hill (0-1 each).

St Finbarr’s:

1. Darragh Newman

3. Sam Ryan 6. Alan O’Connor 5. Dylan Quinn

2. Billy Hennessy 3. Jamie Burns 12. Conor Dennehy

8. Ian Maguire 9. Brian Hayes

14. Ethan Twomey 7. Ciarán Doolan 10. William Buckley

13. John Wigginton Barrett 11. Steven Sherlock (c) 15. Rickey Barrett

Subs: 17. Enda Dennehy for Burns (h/t), 19. Luke Hannigan for Wigginton Barrett (h/t). 23. Eoin McGreevey for Hayes (blood – 44 – 45mins), McGreevey for Twomey (59), 25. Cillian Myers Murray for Barrett (59).

Nemo Rangers:

1. Micheál A Martin

4. Colin Molloy 3. Kieran Histon 2. Mark Hill

7. Ciaran McCartan 6. Stephen Cronin 5. Kevin Fulignati

8. Alan O’Conovan (c) 9. Briain Murphy

15. Colm Kiely 12. Barry Cripps 10. Kevin O’Donovan

14. Conor Horgan 11. Mark Cronin 13.Bryan Hayes.

Subs: 17. Ronan Dalton for Kiely (43), 20. Paul Kerrigan for Fulignati (43), 19. Conor Moore for McCartan (51), 18. Luke Horgan for Hayes (59), 24. Ross Corkery for A O’Donovan (60)

Ref: Conor Lane (Lyre).