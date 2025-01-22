St Flannan's and Thurles CBS set up Harty Cup decider

St Flannan’s College, Ennis 3-20

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 2-7

Thurles CBS 0-28

De La Salle College, Waterford 3-12

ST FLANNAN’S AND Thurles CBS began their Dr Harty Cup campaigns by sharing an opening-round draw and they will finish it by meeting in the showpiece event after impressive semi-final victories.

Record champions Flannan’s unleashed a powerful performance, winning 3-20 to 2-7 to end Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG’s dream of a first final appearance since their North Mon days 31 years ago.

Flannan’s brilliant fielding led to all three first-half goals as they jumped 3-9 to 0-1 clear by the 23rd minute in Kilmallock.

Conor Ralph caught the sliotar while falling for the first, immediately regaining his feet to feed Darragh Ball who stitched his finish into the top corner.

For the second, James Hegarty supplied the crossfield ball from a free for Ralph to round his marker and rattle the net.

And top-scorer Harry Doherty pulled off a sensational grab from Ronan Kilroy’s high ball to drill the third goal in the 19th minute.

A fine trio of points from Clare U20 Kilroy pushed the lead out to 17.

The AG struck a goal on the brink of half-time after Darragh Ó Connaill’s charge down the centre supplied Callum Ó Cofaigh to bury the sliotar, with the score 3-11 to 1-3 at the break.

Flannan’s resumed with the opening two points but the AG had their best spell thereafter with an unanswered 1-2 from Ó Súilleabháin, who ended with 1-5.

The goal came from a penalty after Josh Ó Brosnacháin was fouled in the square and made it 3-13 to 2-5 after 36 minutes.

They would only add two more pointed frees, one each for Ó Súilleabháin and a huge Jamie Ó hÉigeartaigh effort, before Doherty’s final flourish took his total to 1-9.

Thurles CBS could become the third different Tipperary school to win the competition in successive years after securing a 0-28 to 3-12 triumph over De La Salle, Waterford.

They notched 25 points from play with 0-7 for Cillian Minogue and four for Robbie Ryan.

They led 0-15 to 1-7 at half-time in Castlelyons, with Conor Tobin’s goalkeeping De La Salle in touch.

Twins Conor and Shane Power combined for a superb second goal to help bring De La Salle back level before Thurles kicked on again.

That was until Mark Hartley punished a Thurles error to bring it back to a one-point game but Thurles, led by Minogue, struck the final five points.