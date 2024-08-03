Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) winning gold at Women's 100m Final on Day 8. Alamy Stock Photo
Upset

St Lucia's Julien Alfred stuns Sha'Carri Richardson to win Olympic 100m gold

The 24-year-old Texan found herself outgunned by her powerfully built opponent.
8.46pm, 3 Aug 2024
1.2k
2

SAINT LUCIA’S Julien Alfred stunned favourite Sha’Carri Richardson to win the Olympic women’s 100m gold medal on Saturday, etching her name into history to claim the Caribbean nation’s first ever medal at the Games.

Alfred — who had never finished on the podium at a major outdoor championships prior to Saturday’s final — conjured a superb race to win in 10.72sec as the USA’s Richardson took silver in 10.87sec and compatriot Melissa Jefferson won bronze in 10.92sec.

Richardson, the reigning world champion over 100m, had been hotly tipped to become the first American to win the coveted Olympic crown since Gail Devers in 1996.

But the 24-year-old Texan found herself outgunned by the powerfully built Alfred, who led from start to finish after exploding out of the blocks at a rainswept Stade de France.

Alfred’s gold gave St. Lucia their first-ever medal of any colour at an Olympics. The island nation only began competing at the Games in 1996.

It was an incredible performance by Alfred who had fired a warning shot across Richardson’s bows in the semi-finals, finishing ahead of the American in 10.89sec.

The semi-final proved to be an ominous portent for Richardson, who was slow out of the blocks and never looked like reeling in Alfred who could even afford to ease up as she crossed the line to clinch gold.

After sealing a sensational win, Alfred was in tears of celebration, running to ring the trackside victory bell before wrapping herself in her country’s flag and embracing her American rivals.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie