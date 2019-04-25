This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Pat's awarded Europa League spot alongside Cork and Shamrock Rovers as Waterford miss out

The Saints are one of four League of Ireland clubs granted Uefa licenses.

By Ben Blake Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,309 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4607336
Saints players Dave Webster and Chris Forrester celebrating a goal last week.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Saints players Dave Webster and Chris Forrester celebrating a goal last week.
Saints players Dave Webster and Chris Forrester celebrating a goal last week.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S European qualification has been confirmed this evening.

The Saints had initially missed out but wrote to the FAI in relation to Waterford’s eligibility, it was revealed last week

Having finished fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on their return to the top flight in 2018, Waterford were preparing to take part in the Uefa Europa League first qualifying round this summer. 

However, as owner Lee Power had set up the club as a new company when they were rebranded in 2016, they don’t meet Uefa’s licensing rule that states a club must be in existence for at least three years before competing in European competitions. 

Last week, the FAI received notification from Uefa’s Licensing Department that a request by Waterford to make an exception had been denied

And now St Pat’s have been granted a Uefa license along with Dundalk (who go into the Champions League qualifiers), Cork City and Shamrock Rovers. 

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie