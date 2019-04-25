St Pat's awarded Europa League spot alongside Cork and Shamrock Rovers as Waterford miss out

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S European qualification has been confirmed this evening.

The Saints had initially missed out but wrote to the FAI in relation to Waterford’s eligibility, it was revealed last week.

Having finished fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on their return to the top flight in 2018, Waterford were preparing to take part in the Uefa Europa League first qualifying round this summer.

However, as owner Lee Power had set up the club as a new company when they were rebranded in 2016, they don’t meet Uefa’s licensing rule that states a club must be in existence for at least three years before competing in European competitions.

Last week, the FAI received notification from Uefa’s Licensing Department that a request by Waterford to make an exception had been denied.

And now St Pat’s have been granted a Uefa license along with Dundalk (who go into the Champions League qualifiers), Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

