St Pat's make it 9-in-a-row against Sligo to seal European football for 2025

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC confirmed European football for 2025 after a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Friday night at The Showgrounds saw Stephen Kenny’s side win their ninth consecutive game.

It means that Pat’s finish third, and will be back in Europe having turned around a dreadful first half of the season.

Aidan Keena’s sixth goal of the season put his side in the driving seat at half-time, with Romal Palmer making sure of all three points late on.

Stephen Kenny’s side knew a win tonight at The Showgrounds would guarantee European football next year, and a win combined with a Shamrock Rovers defeat would see Pat’s finish second.

Having won their last eight league games, Pat’s were travelling to Sligo as the league’s form team, but Sligo knew a win against the Saints would give them some chance of finishing fifth, once Galway lost to Bohemians.

Pat’s have been superb in recent weeks, and weren’t going to stop in the final game of the season.

Ed McGinty had to be on his toes to save from Chris Forrester’s effort early on, as the Saints were putting pressure on Sligo’s rearguard.

The hosts were enjoying possession inside the Pats box too, but Joseph Anang was rarely troubled.

Mulraney’s deliveries were creating chances for Stephen Kenny’s side, and another Mulraney delivery opened the scoring on 38 minutes.

Keena, against his former side, nodded in past McGinty from Mulraney’s cross.

And it was nearly 2-0 with another for the Mullingar man moments later from Ryan McLaughlin’s ball in, but Keena just pulled the effort wide.

The Dubliners were looking most likely to score in the second half, with Ed McGinty pulling off a number of good saves for the hosts.

But, a cool and composed finish from Palmer late on extended Pats’ lead.

Sligo, on the other hand, finish a respectable sixth.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson (Daire Patton 79), John Mahon (Kyle McDonagh 60), Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson; Jack Henry-Francis, Niall Morahan; Simon Power (Owen Elding 35), Connor Malley, Will Fitzgerald; Luke Pearce.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Ryan McLaughlin (Carl Sjoberg 79), Tom Grivosti, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin; Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester; Jake Mulraney (Romal Palmer 66), Kian Leavy (Zach Elbouzedi 58), Brandon Kavanagh (Jason McClelland 79); Aidan Keena (Cian Kavanagh 79).

Referee: Rob Harvey.