St Pat's left frustrated by stubborn Bohemians

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Bohemians 0

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC were left frustrated as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bohemians as Premier Division action recommenced this evening.

Cheered on by an impassioned full-house at Richmond Park, the hosts had the better of the play and threatened a winner on several occasions late on but could find no way past a stubborn Bohemians’ rearguard.

The visitors’ goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka was a strong candidate for man of the match, as a couple of crucial saves ensured tonight’s Dublin derby finished scoreless.

Both these sides will have spent the mid-season break reflecting on an underwhelming first half to the campaign, as indicated by their respective manager changes earlier in the year.

Bohs went into today eighth in the table, three points behind St Pat’s in sixth but with four games in hand.

The sides’ form was similarly patchy — Bohs Pat’s had won win in five, while Pat’s had two victories from five.

The hosts made two changes from their most recent match — a last-gasp win over Shamrock Rovers.

Anto Breslin was available again after a hamstring injury, while Ruairi Keating, who scored off the bench against Rovers, started. Luke Turner and Mason Melia dropped to the bench.

Bohs, meanwhile, made one change from their 2-1 loss to Derry City — Cian Byrne came into the side, with Jevon Mills among the substitutes.

Pat’s started the brighter and created the first opening of note as Keating slipped Chris Forrester through on goal, but the midfielder could not steer his shot on target from a difficult angle.

Bohs sporadically threatened and Dayle Rooney’s low shot was deflected narrowly wide in the ninth minute.

As the midway point of the half approached, Pat’s started to gain the upper hand — first, Romal Palmer played in Kian Leavy, who shot over from just inside the area.

Moments later, Keating forced a superb save from Chorazka to keep out the striker’s powerful downward header from Jake Mulraney’s pinpoint cross.

Chris Forrester also dragged a shot inches wide amid a spell of concerted pressure.

Yet Bohs came closest to opening the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Breslin was well-placed to make a brilliant goal-line clearance after Dayle Rooney’s cross deflected off Tom Grivosti and the full-back got to the loose ball just ahead of James Akintunde.

So a scrappy half ended scoreless with neither side in the ascendancy.

Pats’ Jake Mulraney and James Clarke of Bohs Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The second half began in a similarly frustrating fashion.

Both sides struggled to develop a rhythm to their play with too many overhit passes and wayward shots.

Pat’s applied more pressure as the game wore on and Keating tested Chorazka with a low shot from the edge of the area that was parried away to safety.

Down the other end, Rooney created an opening for the onrushing Breslin, whose tame first-time effort was comfortably by Danny Rogers.

They were closer moments later. Jake Carroll’s long ball found Rooney, whose cross narrowly eluded the sliding Adam McDonell, who would have had a simple tap-in had he connected.

Forrester headed wide a corner from substitute Brandon Kavanagh as the Saints searched for a winner and sent on several substitutes as the game entered its dying stages.

One of the changes, Cian Kavanagh, proved a nuisance up front with his pace and energy and won a free kick on the edge of the area shortly after being introduced.

His namesake, Brandon, curled the ensuing set piece around the wall, but Chorazka was again alert to tip it wide.

Bohs were on the ropes by this stage. A rapid counter-attack culminated with Brandon Kavanagh’s powerful shot being parried away by the busy goalkeeper amid a frantic finale.

Yet Bohs hung on leaving the home fans frustrated as it felt like another case of points for Stephen Kenny’s men.

St Patrick’s Athletic: 1. Daniel Rogers 3. Anthony Breslin (Nolan 75) 21. Carl Axel Sjoberg 4. Joe Redmond (captain), 5. Tom Grivosti, 10. Kian Leavy (Brandon Kavanagh 55) 8. Chris Forrester 6. Jamie Lennon 17. Romal Palmer (Melia 66) 20. Jake Mulraney (Jason McClelland 75) 7. Ruari Keating (Cian Kavanagh 75)

Subs: 13. Marcelo Pitaluga 9. Mason Melia 11. Jason McClelland 12. Cian Kavanagh 14. Brandon Kavanagh 16. Aaron Bolger 19. Alex Nolan 22. Conor Keeley 24. Luke Turner

Bohemians: 1. Kacper Chorazka 19. Martin Miller 24. Cian Byrne 33. Jake Carroll (Keita 83) 3. Paddy Kirk 17. Adam McDonnell 6. Jordan Flores (captain) 12. Danny Grant 15. James Clarke 8. Dayle Rooney 11. James Akintunde (Okosun 83)

Subs: 1. James Talbot 4. Aboubacar Keita 9. Filip Piszczek 13. Divin Isamala 22. Rhys Brennan 26. Billy Gilmore 28. Sean Moore 29. Nickson Okosun 38. Jevon Mills

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)

Attendance: 5,015