Shefflin free to watch home club after Galway semi-final falls victim to Covid

THE SECOND GALWAY SHC semi-final between holders St Thomas’ and Gort, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Athenry, has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak.

The postponement will mean that new Galway manager Henry Shefflin, who was due to attend the game, will now be free to witness his home club Ballyhale Shamrocks take on O’Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny final at Nowlan Park.

Shefflin attended the first semi-final, where Clarinbridge defeated Craughwell by 3-18 to 1-14, along with coach Richie O’Neill and was due to stay over in Galway for the second semi-final.

Shefflin was given a warm welcome by supporters in Galway as he took his seat prior to the start of the opening semi-final and he posed for photographs with fans.

Galway hurling secretary John Fahey said they would assess the Covid situation before re-fixing the game. The Galway hurling final had been provisionally fixed for two weeks’ time but may now have to be put back after one of the Gort players tested positive for Covid on Friday night.

“We will assess the situation and establish the facts and re-fix the match then,” said Fahey.