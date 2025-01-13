Recently-retired Stephanie Zambra returns to Shamrock Rovers as coach

STEPHANIE ZAMBRA HAS returned to Shamrock Rovers as women’s first-team coach.

Zambra (neé Roche) called time on her illustrious playing career at the end of the 2024 season, but the former Irish international now rejoins the Hoops as part of Collie O’Neill’s coaching set-up.

The 42 reported that Zambra had been offered a coaching role as she hung up her boots in October. The Dubliner is now on board for 2025, with the news confirmed in a club statement this afternoon.

“I am delighted to have Steph join our coaching set-up, or as we like to say, she has now joined the dark side,” said O’Neill.

“Steph has had a fantastic playing career and brings a wealth of experience to our team. She will be a vital member of our coaching staff.

“Her knowledge and perspective of the game will add a dimension to our existing structure. She is sure to be a manager in the future.”

Zambra has been dipping her toes into coaching of late: she recently completed her Uefa B Licence, and was involved with the Ireland U17s last Autumn as she started the FAI Player to Coach Programme.

“I’m delighted to be part of the coaching staff for this coming season,” Zambra added. “Having being involved in this team the last two seasons as a player it’s exciting to take on a new role and continue the journey with the squad.

“I want to thank the club and Collie for the opportunity to be part of the staff and I hope to contribute to a successful season.”

Rovers rejoined the Women’s Premier Division in 2023, finishing third in their inaugural season and fifth last campaign. They will be targetting their first piece of silverware this season, having fallen short in the 2024 All-Island Cup final.

O’Neill’s re-appointment was rubber-stamped yesterday, with Wayne Ashbrook and Keith Coffey confirmed as managers of Rovers’ Women’s U19s and U17s respectively.