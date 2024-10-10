'If I had a good game, it was the greatest thing ever. If I had a bad game, I was a terrible footballer'

YESTERDAY WAS THE first time Stephanie Zambra said it out loud.

The Ireland and Shamrock Rovers striker had been contemplating retirement for some time, but it all became very real as she began sharing the news.

Zambra (née Roche) scheduled a heartfelt social media post to go out during training last night, as she told her team-mates, and stayed off her phone until after a round of interviews today.

Putting her career into words and pictures was difficult, she admits, but it all seemed to come easy as she spoke to The 42 this morning at Tallaght Stadium.

“It’s been emotional but I think the time is right and I’m happy with my decision,” the 58-cap Irish international began.

Her mind was all but made up at the start of the season. One more year, Zambra told herself.

The 35-year-old was tempted to keep going at times, but a colourful career that has taken her across the world ultimately comes to an end as Shamrock Rovers host Shelbourne in their season finale on Saturday.

“Coming to Rovers was a big step,” Zambra explains. “To get professional contracts in the league is brilliant and it’s something that I’m always on about, I think there needs to be more professionalism across Ireland with football.

“Last season we came close so I wanted to play one more year, and at the start of the year I said to my family that I think this is going to be my last year.

“I wasn’t sure if my mind would change throughout it but towards the end I officially made the decision known to my family and to Dean [Zambra, husband and former League of Ireland player].

“Obviously the closer it came it was kind of like, ‘Ah Jesus, do I want to do this?’ because football is everything I’ve known.”

Rise to stardom

Zambra started playing football on the streets of Shankhill and after rising through the ranks at Cabinteely Girls, began her senior career at Stella Maris. She represented Dundalk City and Raheny United before settling at Peamount United for the opening season of the Women’s Premier Division in 2011/12. She claimed the Golden Boot as Peamount won the double under now-Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson, and her star rose from there.

It skyrocketed in October 2013 when Zambra scored a sensational goal against Wexford Youths at Ferrycarrig Park. A video clip went viral, and the goal was nominated for the 2014 Fifa Puskás Award. She ultimately finished second to James Rodríguez, but it changed her life forevermore.

@StephanieRoche9 has announced her retirement from football! 👏



58 international caps and a Puskás nominated goal later, we celebrate the outstanding career that Steph has had, and thank her for all she’s done for Irish football 🇮🇪



Congratulations and all the best for the… pic.twitter.com/34DWSfTY9y — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 9, 2024

Spells in France (ASPTT Albi), USA (Houston Dash), England (Sunderland) and Italy (Florentia) followed, before Zambra returned to Peamount in 2020 — again winning a double — and moved to Rovers two years later.

There have been highs and lows, and everything in between, but Zambra reflects fondly on it all.

“My biggest highlight is my Irish debut [v Iceland in 2008]. I think playing for Ireland has always been the proudest moment of my life. Every time I pulled the jersey on, it genuinely was like my first time. Playing for Ireland was 100% the biggest highlight.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think I have any regrets. I took chances, I took risks. I think without taking risks, you don’t see your limits. Obviously a lot has happened in my career, a lot was highlighted in my career because of the whole hype of the Puskás and everything else.”

“If I had a good game, it was brilliant and it was the greatest thing ever. If I had a bad game, I was a terrible footballer,” she laughs. “Everything was always heightened, as such. I had to put up with that and I had to know that that was the way it was going to be, but overall, I don’t have any regrets.

“I took on challenges, some worked out, some didn’t, but everything gave me a learning experience — not just in football, but in life. It built character, it built mental resilience, and I think that’s important.”

Stephanie Roche with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Valeriano Di Domenico / INPHO Valeriano Di Domenico / INPHO / INPHO

More on The Puskás Goal. It’s what Zambra is unquestionably best known for. It had an astronomical impact on her career, but must bring mixed feelings, The 42 points out.

Hype and expectation went through the roof. It set a bar and became the lens that everything was seen through. Was there some level of frustration?

“It was mad. That all blew up out of nowhere, it was mental. I never expected to hit those heights that I did hit and obviously the support that I got was unbelievable. After that then, as you said, you’re trying to keep on those heights. I knew it was never going to stay like that, that was all mental at the time.

“For me, football was what got me there, I had opportunities away from football, there’s so many things that I could have done, and I always said I want to play football for as long as I can. I tried to do my best in every way I could, and that’s all I can do, try to be a good role model to young players, try to be a good professional. I think everywhere I’ve been, I think most people would say that about me, that I was a good professional and I done everything the right way.

“As I said, everything was heightened with me, that was always the way, and that’s something that I had to get used to. I think at the start, I probably took offence to things like that, but you have to grow a thick skin. When you’re in the public eye, everyone’s going to have an opinion on you. Even people that had never seen me play or never met me would have an opinion on me, that’s just the way it is.

“It was something that you just had to brush off, and the people closest to me, my coaches and my team-mates, will know the work I put in and who I am as a person, who I am as a player, and that’s all that matters really.”

Trailblazer

One thing is certain: it transcended Irish women’s football and put the lowly Women’s Premier Division on the map.

From the Puskás to playing a key role in the 2017 fight for equality at Liberty Hall, Zambra helped transform the game in this country, on and off the pitch.

She is a true trailblazer, whether she sees herself as one or not.

“I don’t want to put any title on it or anything like that, but I think for me, the best thing I can say is that I’ve been there and seen the change. I’ve seen women’s football now be at a stage where it’s appreciated, I think that’s something I’ve always tried to do.

To celebrate the career of a true trailblazer, we are delighted to offer 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 at our final game of the season on Saturday 👇



🆚 Shelbourne

📍 Tallaght Stadium

⌚️ 4:30pm



Come along and play your part in giving Steph the send off she richly deserves 💚 pic.twitter.com/Ti65LKlB2R — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) October 10, 2024

“Obviously the madness around the Puskás was crazy, and all I ever tried to do throughout the whole thing was do my best to try and promote the league, to promote women’s football, try change people’s perception of women’s football, which I think is something that we’re probably going to be doing for a long time to come.

“We’re not there yet, there’s still a lot of changes to happen, but I think women’s football has come a long, long way, since I started playing. I’m just happy to have played a part in some way.”

She will undoubtedly continue to do so. Zambra runs a coaching business, Champion Coaching, with Dean, and also works with girls in schools so that will be her focus going forward.

It’s understood there’s an offer in place to join Collie O’Neill’s coaching set-up at Rovers, and no doubt there will be much more on the agenda for the regular RTÉ pundit.

“I want to stay involved in football for as long as I can,” Zambra concludes.

“We’ll see in the future where that lies and what happens, but at the moment, I just want to play my last game, enjoy the moment and look to see what’s next.”