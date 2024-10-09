Ireland and Shamrock Rovers striker Stephanie Zambra announces retirement

STEPHANIE ZAMBRA (NÉE Roche) has announced her retirement from football, aged 35.

The Shamrock Rovers striker confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Thanks for the memories, the friendships and the opportunities. It’s been some journey.”

She will draw the curtain on her career after Saturday’s final game of the season against Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

Zambra has spent the last two seasons at the Hoops, previously representing Peamount United in the Women’s Premier Division.

The 50-plus cap Ireland international is best known for her sensational goal, which was nominated for the 2014 Fifa Puskas Award. She made history as the first female nominee, and her effort — scored for Peamount against Wexford Youths — finished second place to James Rodríguez with 33% of the vote.

Zambra won 58 senior caps for Ireland, scoring 14 goals since her debut in the European Championships play-off against Iceland in 2008. Her final appearance came in a 2022 friendly against the Philippines, which ended a five-year gap between games.

She helped transform women’s football in this country, from the Puskas-nominated goal to her appearance at the landmark 2017 press conference in Liberty Hall and threatened strike.

The Dubliner also had spells in France (ASPTT Albi), USA (Houston Dash), England (Sunderland) and Italy (Florentia) during a colourful career.

Legendary Peamount United goalkeeper Niamh-Reid Burke is similarly retiring after this weekend’s action. She has featured in every season of the league since its inception in 2011/12.

Zambra played for Peamount that year, claiming the Golden Boot as the Greenogue outfit— managed by now-Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson — won the double. She helped Peas to the same league and cup feat in 2020.

Shamrock Rovers are offering free admission to all for Saturday’s game, encouraging as many fans as possible to bid farewell to Zambra.

