LAOIS WILL HOST Down in a repeat of the 2024 final after the Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw has been made.
Fermanagh have been drawn to host Sligo, Offaly will entertain Wexford in an all-Leinster tie, and Wicklow will travel to play Antrim.
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The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 13-14 June. The CCCC will confirm fixture arrangements shortly.
Fermanagh defeated New York in the preliminary quarter-final at the weekend, while the Round 3 fixtures saw Sligo overcome London, Wexford see off Leitrim, Wicklow beat Tipperary, and Down triumphed against Longford.
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Laois to face Down: Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw is made
LAOIS WILL HOST Down in a repeat of the 2024 final after the Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw has been made.
Fermanagh have been drawn to host Sligo, Offaly will entertain Wexford in an all-Leinster tie, and Wicklow will travel to play Antrim.
The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 13-14 June. The CCCC will confirm fixture arrangements shortly.
Fermanagh defeated New York in the preliminary quarter-final at the weekend, while the Round 3 fixtures saw Sligo overcome London, Wexford see off Leitrim, Wicklow beat Tipperary, and Down triumphed against Longford.
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Draw
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GAA Gaelic Football Last Eight Tailteann Cup