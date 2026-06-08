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Down's Miceal Rooney and Laois player Brian Byrne in action in 2024. Leah Scholes/INPHO
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Laois to face Down: Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw is made

The games will be played on the weekend of 13-14 June.
8.55am, 8 Jun 2026

LAOIS WILL HOST Down in a repeat of the 2024 final after the Tailteann Cup quarter-final draw has been made.

Fermanagh have been drawn to host Sligo, Offaly will entertain Wexford in an all-Leinster tie, and Wicklow will travel to play Antrim.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 13-14 June. The CCCC will confirm fixture arrangements shortly.

Fermanagh defeated New York in the preliminary quarter-final at the weekend, while the Round 3 fixtures saw Sligo overcome London, Wexford see off Leitrim, Wicklow beat Tipperary, and Down triumphed against Longford.

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Draw

  • Fermanagh v Sligo
  • Laois v Down
  • Offaly v Wexford
  • Antrim v Wicklow

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