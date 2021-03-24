BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Stephen Hendry to take on Jimmy White in World Championship qualifying

The pair — who now have a combined age of 110 — memorably met in four World Championship finals, with Hendry winning them all.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 3:31 PM
49 minutes ago 624 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390421
Stephen Hendry with Jimmy White watching on in 1993.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Stephen Hendry with Jimmy White watching on in 1993.
Stephen Hendry with Jimmy White watching on in 1993.
Image: EMPICS Sport

STEPHEN HENDRY WILL take on a familiar adversary in his quest to return to the Crucible this year with the Scot drawn to face Jimmy White in the first round of qualifying for the Betfred World Championship.

Hendry, who made an eagerly-anticipated comeback to the professional tour at the Gibraltar Open earlier this month after nearly nine years in retirement, had a famous rivalry with White in the early 1990s.

The duo memorably contested four World Championship finals in the space of five years in Sheffield and Hendry prevailed on each occasion in 1990, 1992, 1993 and 1994 en route to becoming a record seven-time winner.

White has never been able to get his hands on the grandest prize, despite featuring in six finals, while the ‘Whirlwind’ last reached the main draw in 2006 – and has been a losing qualifier in every year since then.

In order to gain entry to the first round of the World Championship, which gets under way on 17 April, Hendry and White – who have a combined age of 110 – face four matches in a qualification event that starts on 5 April.

Hendry, 52, found out the news while in his role as a pundit for ITV at the ongoing Tour Championship – and was incredulous when he found out that White was lying in wait for him.

“No, stop it,” he said. “I can’t believe that. You’re winding me up – that’s unbelievable.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“All those finals we played and now we’re starting off at rock bottom playing each other in the very first round. It’s incredible.

“We’ve been practising together as well, so that’s ended!”

The pair’s last meeting in the professional ranks went in Hendry’s favour as he won 9-8 in the last-32 of the 2010 UK Championship, but White, 58, defeated his old nemesis 4-2 en route to going all the way in the World Senior Championship last August.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie