'I'm absolutely fine now': Kenny hails Swedish health system after falling ill on U21 duty

The Ireland U21 boss was taken to hospital last month.

IRELAND U21 MANAGER Stephen Kenny says he has recovered from the recent health scare he suffered following a Euro qualifier victory in Sweden three weeks ago.

The 47-year-old was hospitalised having fallen ill after his side’s impressive 3-1 victory at the Guldfågeln Arena.

After going behind in the first half, Ireland rallied after the break. Two goals from Tottenham’s rising star Troy Parrott and a fine header from Conor Masterson saw Ireland snatch all three points to maintain top spot in Group 1.

Kenny was travelling home from Kalmar with his squad when he fell ill. An FAI statement said: “Stephen was examined by the FAI’s medical staff and decided to stay behind for treatment at a local hospital.”

Speaking ahead of his side’s next two qualifiers against Italy and Iceland next week, Kenny said he had recovered from the health setback.

“I’m feeling very well,” he said. “Obviously I had a stay in Sweden. There’s probably not a better health system you can have than in Sweden, so it wasn’t the worst place to have not been well in.”

The U21 boss declined the opportunity to go into any further detail about the situation, but affirmed he was looking forward to Ireland’s upcoming qualifiers, facing off against top seeds Italy at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium before travelling to Reykjavik.

“I’m absolutely fine now,” Kenny added. “I was in England all last weekend and I was in England again yesterday.

“I was at the Checkatrade Trophy last night in Walsall. I was over at Oxford on Saturday, so I’ve been at matches the last week. I’m absolutely fine.”

