Kenny hospitalised in Sweden after falling ill on way home from U21 qualifier

Kenny fell ill on the way home from Sweden.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 manager Stephen Kenny is being treated in hospital in Sweden after falling ill on the way home from his side’s European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

Kenny was travelling home with Ireland U21s following their 3-1 victory over Sweden in Kalmar when he became unwell.

The FAI’s medical staff examined the 47-year-old and he remained in Sweden for treatment in a local hospital.

“Republic of Ireland Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny has remained in Sweden after becoming unwell on Wednesday as his squad made their way home from Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier in Kalmar,” an FAI statement read.

“Stephen was examined by the FAI’s medical staff and decided to stay behind for treatment at a local hospital. Stephen expects to be discharged in the coming days and is looking forward to beginning preparations ahead of the two European Under-21 Championship qualifiers next month.”

Following back-to-back wins over Armenia and Sweden, Kenny’s side top Group 1 as they bid to qualify for the 2021 European Championships in Hungary and Slovenia.

Ireland continue their campaign with another double-header next month, when they face Italy in Tallaght on 10 October and Iceland away on 15 October.

