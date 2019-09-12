This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kenny hospitalised in Sweden after falling ill on way home from U21 qualifier

The 47-year-old expects to be discharged in the coming days.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 3:55 PM
56 minutes ago 3,785 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4806520
Kenny fell ill on the way home from Sweden.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Kenny fell ill on the way home from Sweden.
Kenny fell ill on the way home from Sweden.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 manager Stephen Kenny is being treated in hospital in Sweden after falling ill on the way home from his side’s European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

Kenny was travelling home with Ireland U21s following their 3-1 victory over Sweden in Kalmar when he became unwell.

The FAI’s medical staff examined the 47-year-old and he remained in Sweden for treatment in a local hospital.

“Republic of Ireland Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny has remained in Sweden after becoming unwell on Wednesday as his squad made their way home from Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier in Kalmar,” an FAI statement read.

“Stephen was examined by the FAI’s medical staff and decided to stay behind for treatment at a local hospital. Stephen expects to be discharged in the coming days and is looking forward to beginning preparations ahead of the two European Under-21 Championship qualifiers next month.”

Following back-to-back wins over Armenia and Sweden, Kenny’s side top Group 1 as they bid to qualify for the 2021 European Championships in Hungary and Slovenia.

Ireland continue their campaign with another double-header next month, when they face Italy in Tallaght on 10 October and Iceland away on 15 October. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie