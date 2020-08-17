This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Former Ireland international Stephen Ward completes League One move

The veteran left-back has joined Ipswich Town, having recently departed Championship side Stoke City.

By Paul Dollery Monday 17 Aug 2020, 2:20 PM
https://the42.ie/5177815
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE confirmed the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward.

The veteran left-back joins the Tractor Boys on a one-year deal, with the option of an additional year, having trained with Paul Lambert’s side last week.

Ward, who turns 35 later this week, was a free agent after being released by Championship club Stoke City at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He’ll now link up with former Ireland team-mate Alan Judge, who helped Ipswich to an 11th-place finish in their first campaign in the third tier of English football since 1957.

The Dubliner made 17 appearances during his only season at Stoke, who he moved to last summer following a five-year spell at Burnley.

He won 50 senior caps for Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football in March 2019.

