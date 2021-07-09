Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 9 July 2021
Advertisement

League Two switch for Stephen Ward following Ipswich Town exit

The former Republic of Ireland international will continue his career next season at Walsall.

By Paul Dollery Friday 9 Jul 2021, 6:19 PM
5 minutes ago 105 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5490895
Done deal: Stephen Ward has joined Walsall.
Image: Walsall FC
Done deal: Stephen Ward has joined Walsall.
Done deal: Stephen Ward has joined Walsall.
Image: Walsall FC

STEPHEN WARD HAS signed up for the 19th season of his professional career by penning a one-year deal with Walsall.

Ward joins the League Two club after spending last season at Ipswich Town, for whom he made 30 appearances in League One.

“It’s exciting,” Ward said of his move to a club who are managed by his former Burnley team-mate Matthew Taylor.

“I have been in with the lads training for a couple of days now, having a look at the place and I am really impressed with how the head coach is trying to go about his business and his ambition for the season…. I am really excited to get going this year.”

The Dubliner, who turns 36 next month, won 50 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland before retiring from international football in 2019.

“Stephen is someone who I have played with and has huge experience in the game,” Taylor said of Ward, who has played his club football in England since his January 2007 transfer from Bohemians to Wolves.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s a player that has played at the top and for him to have a leadership role within the group in terms of what he can offer with his experience and more importantly, what he can offer on the pitch, we’re extremely happy to have someone of Stephen’s quality joining the club.

“The biggest thing for him is he wants to be part of the journey that we’re on at this football club, so from my perspective I’ve always spoken about good people first, followed by a good player, and Stephen fits the mould.

“It will be great for other players in the group to learn from him because he’s a fantastic professional and somebody that has got huge experience domestically and internationally but, more importantly, he still wants to be successful and we hope he can help us to do that here.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie