This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He is a potential Ballon d’Or winner over the next four or five years'

Raheem Sterling’s rapid development has left Jamie Carragher very impressed.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Sep 2019, 6:16 PM
25 minutes ago 676 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4809116
Raheem Sterling has impressed for Man City this season.
Raheem Sterling has impressed for Man City this season.
Raheem Sterling has impressed for Man City this season.

RAHEEM STERLING IS destined to be a global superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to Jamie Carragher, who tipped the Manchester City winger as a contender to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future.

Last season’s Football Writers Footballer of the Year award winner has started the 2019-20 campaign in magnificent form, scoring six goals in five appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 24-year-old carried his bright performances for the Premier League champions into international duty last week, scoring in both of England’s wins over Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Sterling’s development into a star for club and country has stunned former England and Liverpool centre-back Carragher, who believes his place among the best in the world has now been established.

“I have seen it written since the midweek internationals Sterling is England’s best player. He is much more than that,” Carragher told The Telegraph .

He is now in the top five or six best attacking players in the world, in that group just below Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I wrote recently he and Sadio Mane are the best left-sided players out there. I now rate Sterling above Neymar.

“His ambition, alongside Kylian Mbappe, should be to fill the post-Messi and Ronaldo void once they retire. He is a potential Ballon d’Or winner over the next four or five years, the current upward trajectory destined to make Sterling a global superstar.

“I would go so far as to say there is a similarity with Cristiano Ronaldo’s development at Manchester United.”

He added: “The concept of the wide striker was revolutionised by Ronaldo and he has not stopped breaking goal records since, striking another four for his country earlier this week.

Sterling has different traits, yet his capacity to get on the end of opportunities means he too can be prolific.

“As he does not take penalties or free-kicks like Ronaldo it is difficult to match his strike rate, but Sterling should certainly target 30 goals for City in this campaign and look to repeat those numbers for the peak of his career.”

Carragher admits that his initial opinion of Sterling was wrong, as he felt Liverpool came out on top of his big-money sale to City four years ago.

“I never envisaged he would become as good as he is and thought Liverpool had secured a good deal to get just under £50 million,” he added.

“I was wrong. By the end of his career it will be obvious City bought him at a bargain price.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie