Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Spurs complete signing of PSV attacker Steven Bergwijn

The club have moved swiftly to find a replacement of sorts for Christian Eriksen.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,106 Views No Comments
File photo of Steven Bergwijn.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo of Steven Bergwijn.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPURS TODAY ANNOUNCED the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven. 

A fee has not been officially disclosed, but it is reported to be for an initial £25 million (€29.5 million.)

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.”

Bergwijn has played 16 times for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, scoring five goals. 

With Harry Kane injured, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bolster his attack during the January transfer window.

Bergwijn becomes Tottenham’s second permanent signing of the window after the north London side converted Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move into a full-time deal.

Last season’s beaten Champions League finalists have also added Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan, while Christian Eriksen has departed for Inter Milan.

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

© – AFP, 2020   

